Pope emeritus Benedict returns to the Vatican after visiting a sick brother in Germany, authorities say

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI returned to the Vatican on Monday after a five-day trip to Germany to visit his older brother, the Vatican said.

Benedict flew from Munich to Rome aboard an Italian air force plane. The 93-year-old retired pontiff, a native of Bavaria, has returned home to the Vatican Gardens, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

It was his first trip outside of Italy in more than seven years.

He arrived in Germany on Thursday to visit his 96-year-old brother, the Rev. Georg Ratzinger. The couple is close by and they were ordained priests the same day: July 29, 1951. Benedict also visited former neighbors and his parents' grave at the Ziegetsdorf cemetery.

LAUREN GREEN: MEET DR. FRANCIS COLLINS, A MAN OF SCIENCE AND FAITH, LEADING THE RACE TO FIND THE VACCINE COVID-19

He prayed in their graves and blessed their graves with holy water, the Vatican said. He also visited his old house in Pentling, which now serves as the headquarters of the Benedict XVI Institute, which preserves its theological heritage.

Regensburg Bishop Rudolf Voderholzers said the Germans saw Benedict in all his fragility during the brief visit, saying it was clear that the retired pope was "near his end."

"He speaks quietly, almost whispering, and visibly has trouble articulating," Voderholzers said. "But his thoughts are completely clear; his memory and powers of deduction are phenomenal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Benedict shocked the world when he renounced fatherhood in 2013, becoming the first pope in 600 years to resign. At that time, he said that he no longer had the strength to carry out his papal duties.

He was succeeded by Pope Francis and has since lived in a monastery on the Vatican grounds.

Associated Press contributed to this report.