Pope Francis condemns the death of George Floyd and calls the United States' discontent "disturbing"

After an eighth night of protests across the United States, Francis addressed Floyd's death during his weekly Angelus prayer at the Vatican on Wednesday.

"Dear brothers and sisters in the United States, I have witnessed with great concern the disturbing social unrest in your nation in recent days, following the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd," said Francis.

"My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any way, and yet try to defend the sacredness of all human life.

"At the same time, we have to recognize that the violence of the last few nights is self-destructive and self-destructive. Nothing is gained by violence and much is lost," he urged.