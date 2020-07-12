Pope Francis says he is "deeply hurt" by Turkey's decision on Hagia Sophia

Pope Francis said Sunday that he is "deeply hurt" by Turkey's decision to change the status of Hagia Sophia, which was originally built in Istanbul as a Christian cathedral, from a museum to a mosque.

In a very brief and improvised comment, Francis, speaking from the window of his study overlooking St. Peter's Square, pointed out that the Catholic Church marked Sunday as International Day of the Sea. "And the sea takes me a little far with my thought: to Istanbul, "said the pontiff. "I am thinking of Hagia Sophia and it hurts a lot."

THE PRESIDENT OF TURKEY MAKES HAGIA SOPHIA A MOSQUE

Francis said nothing more, but was clearly referring to the move by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to formally turn the monumental building into a mosque. The colossal Hagia Sophia cathedral was converted into a mosque after the Ottomans conquered the city in 1453. The Turkish secular government in 1934 decided to turn it into a museum.

The Pope, who heads the Roman Catholic Church, is adding his voice to the strong objections of the previous day by the head of the Geneva-based World Council of Churches.

That organization described their "pain and dismay" by noting that Hagia Sophia has been "a place of openness, encounter and inspiration for people of all nations." The council membership comprises Protestant, Orthodox and Anglican churches.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Erdogan declared the monument open for Muslim worship after a higher court overturned the government decision in 1934.