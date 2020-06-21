Pope Francis warns against a return to individualism after the pandemic

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen People work out in training capsules at Inspire South Bay Fitness, a gym in Redondo Beach, California on Monday, June 15.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Sue Stamp adjusts a girl with a new pair of shoes after W.J. French and Son reopen in Southampton, England on June 15.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Floor supervisor Dumitru Carabasu disinfects the dice at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 11. It was reopened for the first time since mid-March.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Nail technicians perform manicures and pedicures at a nail bar in Moscow on June 9. The Russian capital ended a strict closure that had been in place since the end of March.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Passengers wear protective masks while traveling on a subway train in New York on June 8.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Parishioners are welcome to a Greek Orthodox Church in Keilor East, Australia on June 7. Religious services and gatherings of up to 20 people are now allowed in the state of Victoria.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Visitors ride a roller coaster at Universal Studios theme park in Orlando after it reopened on June 5.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Customers stand on an escalator inside Le Printemps Haussmann, a department store in Paris, on May 28.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen A restorer cleans the statue of David by Michelangelo on May 27 as he prepares for the reopening of the Galleria dell & # 39; Accademia in Florence, Italy.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after it reopened to trade in person on May 26.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen A man dives into an outdoor pool in Rome on May 25.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Visitors take photos from the south rim of the Grand Canyon shortly after sunrise on May 25. The Grand Canyon National Park has partially reopened on weekends.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Students in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, study at the Merlan de Paillet school on May 25.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Tourists enjoy the warm weather on a beach in Bournemouth, England on May 25.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Visitors look at the work of artist Berlinde De Bruyckere at the Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, a contemporary art foundation in Turin, Italy, on May 23.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Jasmine Donaldson cleans a cinema in Auckland, New Zealand on May 22. Matakana Cinemas reopened on May 28 with a reduced capacity to allow social distancing between seats and in the lobby.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Delegates from the Chinese Communist Party defend the national anthem at the opening of the National People's Congress on May 22. The annual parliamentary meeting had been postponed.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen People visit the ARoS Art Museum in Aarhus, Denmark on May 22. The museum opened its doors to the public after being closed for two months.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Surfers jump into the water at Lido Beach, New York, on May 21.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen People visit the Blaavand Zoo reopened in Denmark on May 21.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen People swim in a public pool in Cologne, Germany on May 21.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Faithful Orthodox Christians attend a liturgy in Athens, Greece, on May 20.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen People visit Florida's Clearwater Beach on May 20. Florida opened its beaches as part of Phase 1 of its reopening.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen People walk in Naples, Italy on May 19.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen People are enjoying the water when Palm Beach County in Florida reopened some beaches on May 18. The rules of social distancing were still in force.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen The nuns wait for a mass in Rome on May 18. It was the first mass celebrated by the parish priest Marco Gnavi in ​​more than two months.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen A worker wears protective gear while cutting a client's hair at a salon in Nadiad, India, on May 17. The closure of India would remain in place until May 31, but many salons and stores were able to reopen.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Police walk through New York's Hudson River Park with a reminder about social estrangement on May 16.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Swimmers pay for sun loungers on Alimos Beach, near Athens, Greece, on May 16.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen A customer buys eggs at a market in Kunming, China, on May 12.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen A woman takes a photo at Disneyland Shanghai after the amusement park reopened in China on May 11. The park had been closed for three and a half months. Visitors must now wear masks, take their temperature, and practice social distancing.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen People eat potato chips on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, on May 10.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen People exercise on a reopened boardwalk next to a beach in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on May 9.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Customers eat at a restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand on May 9.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Fans applaud during a professional baseball game between the Fubon Guardians and the Uni-President Lions in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on May 8.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Traci Hancock had her hair cut by stylist Jill Céspedes at the Shampoo Salon in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 8. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that beauty salons, hair salons, and tanning centers could open on Friday.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen A long line of cars opens on May 8 when KFC reopens in Plymouth, England.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Sue Conklin, owner of Books Rio V, stores her shelves in Rio Vista, California on May 8. It was her first day back at the used bookstore since March 28.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen A man receives a haircut at Doug & # 39; s Barber Shop in Houston on May 8.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Two men in masks play chess in Montevideo, Uruguay, on May 7.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen People enjoy a beach that just reopened in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on May 6.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen People stand on social distancing markers at a Mercedes-Benz car dealership in Brussels, Belgium, on May 6.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Kelly Watson puts glass in a recycling bin in Springfield, Missouri, on May 6, the Lone Pine Recycling Center had just reopened.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Customers wait to get their nails done at Nail Tech in Yuba City, California on May 6.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen On May 6, a man wears a protective face mask while visiting the Old Masters Image Gallery in Dresden, Germany. The gallery had been closed for more than six weeks.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen People in Athens, Greece enjoy a sunset on May 5 on the Areopagus hill near the Acropolis.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Kayleigh Tansey and Justin Smith watch a movie in Kyle, Texas on May 4. The EVO Entertainment cinema reopened after Governor Greg Abbott issued a shelter order on the spot and allowed certain companies to open to the public for no more than 25 years. % capacity.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen People line up at a liquor store reopened on the outskirts of New Delhi on May 4. The six-week lockdown in India, which was supposed to end on May 4, spanned two weeks with some relaxation.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen A man cuts his hair in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on May 4. Some retail stores and hairdressers have begun to reopen as the Balkan states gradually begin to lift coronavirus measures.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Teacher Katharina Schneider welcomes a group of 10th graders who will soon be taking exams in Ettlingen, Germany.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Pet groomers wear face masks when tending dogs in Bangkok, Thailand on May 3. The business was reopened when the Thai government eased measures aimed at fighting the spread of Covid-19.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Farmer Samantha Álvarez, left, delivers a bag of onions to a customer at the West Seattle Farmers Market on May 3. Farmer's markets in Seattle are reopening with guidelines that include fewer vendors allowed, a limited number of customers, and additional hand washing and sanitizing stations

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Tourists visit the Forbidden City in Beijing as it reopened to limited visitors on May 1.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Leslie Wilson helps her son, JP, close the booths at Falcone & # 39; s Pizzeria in Oklahoma City on April 30. Restaurants in Oklahoma City may reopen, and Falcone & # 39; s Pizzeria is closing some booths to allow for social distancing.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen A waitress wears a face mask while serving customers at a restaurant in Vilnius, Lithuania, on April 30. The Lithuanian government extended the country's national closure until May 11, but gave the green light to museums, libraries, outdoor cafes, hairdressers, beauty. salons and shopping malls to reopen.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Children play in a public park in Berlin on April 30. Many playgrounds reopened for the first time.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Garment workers wear face masks when they return to work in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 30. More than 500 garment factories in Bangladesh reopened.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen A worker checks a person's temperature as he prepares to reopen a shopping center in Santiago, Chile, on April 29.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Surfers in Sydney expect officials to open Bondi Beach on April 28 as restrictions are eased. The beach was open to swimmers and surfers, but only for exercise.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen A man covers his face with a mask while cutting his hair at The Barber Shop in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on April 24. Personal care companies in the state have reopened for dating.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen A person in a protective mask walks through the food court just to go at the new Anderson Mall in Anderson, South Carolina, on April 24.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Technicians pedicure clients at a beauty salon in Atlanta on April 24.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Visitors keep their distance outside the elephant enclosure at Bergzoo Halle in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, on April 23. Under strict conditions, zoos in Saxony-Anhalt have been able to reopen after being closed for several weeks.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen A boy and his father shop at a toy store in Berlin that reopened on April 22. It was the first time that the store had been open since March.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen A woman buys from a bookstore in Rome on April 20. In some parts of Italy, stores like bookstores, laundries and children's clothing stores have reopened.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen A groomer trims a dog's coat on April 20 after beauty salons reopened in Prague, Czech Republic.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen Dentist Torben Schoenwaldt and clinical assistant student Rebecka Erichsen care for a patient at Harald Dentists Soenderaaparken in Vejle, Denmark. The office reopened on April 20 and is accepting patients again.

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen

Here are the areas that are beginning to reopen