Porco Rosso by Studio Ghibli is a fairy tale with no fairy tale ending

Hayao Miyazaki's world Porco Rosso strike a delicate balance between fact and fiction. The story, which takes place after the First World War, features heavily borrowed aircraft in loving detail, and an environment where time and place are so clear that the unfolding events can be clearly identified in the story. The main character, an Italian bounty hunter named Porco Rosso, even jokes that he would rather be a pig than a fascist, referring to the rise of fascism in Italy at the time. That historical fidelity is juxtaposed with a curse that turned Porco into an anthropomorphic pig and a brush with the afterlife.

With the addition of sky pirates and a star-crossed love story, Porco Rosso It feels more like a fairy tale than a historical fiction, despite its realistic pitfalls. But how Porco Rosso reaches its conclusion, the scales tip in a bittersweet direction. The outcome of the film is happy but uncertain, giving up the happy happily ever after in favor of something more moderate and realistic. It is a fairy tale with no fairy tale ending.

One of the big questions hanging over the film is whether the curse that made Porco (formerly "Marco") a pig will ever be undone. It is implied that his new face is what prevents him from expressing his love for Madame Gina, whom he has known since childhood. When Curtis, an American pilot recruited by the pirates of the sea, tries to woo Gina, she rejects his advances, saying that she only has eyes for Porco and that she waits every day in his garden for him to take her. The easy conclusion of that love story would be for Porco to defeat Curtis, regain his human form, and visit Gina in her garden. the Beauty and the Beast-esque structure is perfectly in place, but Miyazaki deviates from that seemingly inevitable ending.

The "happily ever after" he offers is one that treats the characters as if they were real people: their lives are their business, and the audience has already meddled enough. Viewers don't have a clear answer on whether Porco and Gina end up together. Although the view of an empty garden suggests that Porco finally confessed his feelings to Gina, there is no explicit confirmation. Rather, the closing narrative tantalizingly refers to the outcome of Porco and Gina's exchange as "their secret," and leaves it at that.

Rather than lessen the power of their romance, Miyazaki's resistance to fairy tale conventions actually strengthens the film's ending. The horror movie principle that an invisible monster is scarier than one clearly depicted on screen has its romantic corollary in Porco Rosso, since the romance of the Porco and Gina story no longer comes from whether they met or not, but from the imagined love story that stems from speculation.

The same applies to whether Porco manages to return to his human form. Fio, Porco's frequent mechanic, glimpses his true face after telling him a story about his experience in the war. It's a moment of honesty for Porco, who spends much of the rest of the film adopting a mischievous and carefree demeanor and willingly ignoring the fact that the people around him care about him. But the change is temporary, raising the question of whether it will be more permanent when Curtis, surprised, seems to briefly capture Porco's human face in the final moments of the film. Viewers can guess Porco's fate for themselves. But Gina clearly loves Porco, pig snout or not, so it's not the cosmetic change that matters, but the attempt to overcome the survivor's guilt at the root of Porco's curse.

Porco Rosso It emphasizes personal change: We don't need to see a physical change as much as recognize that there has been an internal one. It is not so much a fable about inherent goodness (as Cinderella) or learn a moral (like The tortoise and the hare) It is about the specific trips of these characters. For the most part, Porco Rosso It is presented in such loving detail that it would be easy to mistake it for an animated version of a true story. Although it stars an anthropomorphic pig, it ends realistically, at least when it comes to emotions. Miyazaki forgoes easy answers, instead focusing on internal changes that can't be shown so easily and inviting the audience to draw their own conclusions instead of giving them easy solutions. It's a bold approach to a story that looks like a fairy tale on the surface, but ultimately becomes a stronger and more shocking story.