Porn star Ron Jeremy accused of sexually assaulting four women







Jeremy, 67, was charged with three counts of forced rape and forced penetration by a foreign object and one count of forced oral intercourse and sexual assault.

The case was requested on Monday.

Dante Rusciolelli, Jeremy's manager, told CNN in a phone interview that he will leave the actor as a client.

When asked for additional comment, Rusciolelli referred CNN to a statement he posted on Facebook. In it, the manager said Rolling Stone's previous allegations against Jeremy amid the Me Too movement also turned out to be false.