Porn star Ron Jeremy accused of sexually assaulting four women

Jeremy, 67, was charged with three counts of forced rape and forced penetration by a foreign object and one count of forced oral intercourse and sexual assault.
The case was requested on Monday.
Dante Rusciolelli, Jeremy's manager, told CNN in a phone interview that he will leave the actor as a client.
When asked for additional comment, Rusciolelli referred CNN to a statement he posted on Facebook. In it, the manager said Rolling Stone's previous allegations against Jeremy amid the Me Too movement also turned out to be false.
"When Rolling Stone accused Ron of being in the ME TOO movement, he showed us evidence against the allegations," Rusciolelli said in the statement.
"At that time, the police and district attorneys backed Ron," said Rusciolelli.
This time, however, "the Los Angeles District Attorney is bringing charges of sexual misconduct against him, and we were not given any evidence of his innocence at this time," said Rusciolelli.
"We hope that these allegations against him are not true, but if they are, we hope that he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Jeremy's arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.
CNN contacted a lawyer for Jeremy for comment.
Jeremy, who was born as Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman in a West Hollywood home in May 2014.
He is also accused of allegedly sexually assaulting two women, aged 33 and 46, on separate occasions in a West Hollywood bar in 2017, as well as forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman in the same bar in July 2019. .
The District Attorney's Office rejected a case against Hyatt due to insufficient evidence derived from an alleged incident in 2016.
The names of the alleged victims were not released and prosecutors recommend a bond of $ 6.6 million.
If convicted, the actor faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in prison in a state prison.
Jeremy is considered one of the icons of the adult entertainment industry. He made his way in the Guinness Book of World Records for "Most Appearances in Adult Movies", having appeared in over 2,200 movies.
It was the subject of the 2001 documentary "Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy".
"I've always been spiritual," said Jeremy at the time.
The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.