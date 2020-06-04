Pornstar Arrested on Charges of Involuntary Murder After Ritual That Killed Man Who Ingested Toad Poison

A spanish pornstar is being investigated on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter charges for allegedly organizing a spiritual ritual that killed a man after ingesting toad poison.

Adult film actor Nacho vidalThe 46-year-old detainees were reportedly detained last week in the Valencia region of Spain for playing a role in the death of fashion photographer José Luis Abad.

"The police operation began after the victim's death during a mystical ritual based on inhaling the venom of the bufo alvarius toad," a police statement said in multiple reports.

The species, known as the Colorado River toad, comes from the Sonora Desert, which stretches between Mexico and California and Arizona, according to reports.

Scientists have determined that the toad secretes a substance known as 5-MeO-DMT, which can cause a psychedelic state when ingested, according to BBC news. It has been linked to causing similar effects from ayahuasca, a hallucinogen used in shamanic rituals.

The outlet reported that the police conducted an investigation for 11 months and discovered that the ritual practice of ingesting the poison of the toad was being promoted as a medical benefit. Spanish newspaper The country He reported that Vidal is known for promoting the benefits of toad venom in YouTube videos.

However, what the researchers found was that the method poses a "serious health risk," especially for people seeking help for "illness or addiction."

Local reports indicate that Abad inhaled the poison using a pipe in a ritual that police believe took place at Vidal's house. The adult movie star, who has 363,000 followers on Instagram, runs his own website that sells sex-related products ranging from toys to massage oils and lubricants.

The BBC notes that Vidal and two other people were detained by police last week in connection with Abad's death. They are being investigated for suspected murder and rape. public health All three laws have been "provisionally" released, according to the report.

The outlet spoke to a Vidal lawyer who said he "considers himself innocent."

Vidal is also "very upset" about Abad's death, according to his lawyer, who said in a statement to La Vanguardia newspaper that Abbot's inhalation of the poison was "completely voluntary".