Portland beats the feds with $ 500 fines for fences outside embattled courthouse

The city of Portland, Oregon, is fining the federal government $ 500 for every 15 minutes it maintains unauthorized fences outside of federal court that has faced nightly attacks amid ongoing protests and riots.

City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said in a statement Tuesday that the fence is obstructing the street outside the courthouse. As of Monday, he said, the federal government owed Portland $ 192,000.

"We intend to collect," said Eudaly, adding that she was "committed to doing everything in my power to end this federal occupation and move forward with the reckoning of our community with racial injustice and our efforts. to transform our approach to surveillance and public safety. "

Last week, the Portland Transportation Office, which Eudaly is in charge of, sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding that the federal government tear down the fence, which was erected Wednesday and appeared to act as a barrier between federal agents. and protesters launching projectiles.

In its statementEudaly said the city had received no response to her letter.

“We are evaluating the maximum fine of $ 500 for every 15 minutes that the fence obstructs our street, and we investigate other legal remedies available to us. Usually we send a maintenance team or contractor to remove such obstruction, but I will not send workers in distress, "he said.

"Yes, I am afraid to direct workers to do their jobs and enforce our laws against the federal government. I hope that will allow everyone to read this pause."

Eudaly also suggested that the federal government was exaggerating "some" violent protesters.

"Each and every one of you has the constitutional right to exercise your freedom of expression and to assemble peacefully," he said. “The actions of a few should not deny these rights, and the police response must be proportional to the infractions. The indiscriminate release of tear gas and impact munitions against thousands of peaceful protesters is not a proportionate response. ”

Eudaly has been a prominent part of the chorus of criticism of federal agents by Portland politicians. Last week, he accused the Trump administration of "violating the constitutional rights of the people of Portland … trying to use Portland as a testing ground for fascism and … planning to invade cities across the country, cities that are political targets of the president". "

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office, which is leading the federal response in Portland, did not provide immediate comment for this story.