Portland business sees cash register robbery during July 5 riot, police say

A 28-year-old man was arrested for robbing a downtown business during riots earlier this month, Portland, Oregon police said Wednesday.

Skyler James Smith-Maynard faces a robbery charge for the July 5 robbery, authorities said. Authorities said a group broke windows on companies amid riots that stemmed from a previous demonstration.

Witnesses identified Smith-Maynard as the suspect who entered a business through a broken window and stole a cash register.

He was arrested a short time later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Portland has seen several nights of civil unrest. Last week, police officers cited the chaotic protests of $ 23 million in losses for businesses in the downtown area.