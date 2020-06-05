Portland, Citing George Floyd's Case, Disrupts Police Use in Schools

Oregon the largest school district will no longer have police officers in its schools and joins a handful of urban districts from Minneapolis to Denver that are reconsidering their school resource officer programs amid national outrage over the death of George Floyd.

Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said Thursday that the Portland Public Schools needed to "reexamine our relationship" with police in light of protests over the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressured him. knee to neck for almost nine minutes

The district of more than 49,000 students joins Minneapolis, which severed ties with its school resource officers on Tuesday. The St. Paul, Minnesota and Denver districts are considering doing the same. Protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia have made the end of the school resource officer program in their district one of their demands.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Thursday that he would also stop using school resource officers in two smaller metropolitan districts under a program that costs the city $ 1.6 million a year.

The measure responds to the demands of thousands of protesters, many of them young, who have filled the streets of the largest city in Oregon for six consecutive nights. Having officers in high schools has been a touchy subject for several years in this liberal city. Students have protested the end of the program in recent years, at one time even overwhelming a school board meeting.

"Leaders must listen and respond to the community. We must alter patterns of racism and injustice," Wheeler said Thursday of the latest protests. "I'm taking the cops out of the schools."

The presence of armed police officers in schools is controversial. While many Portland residents applauded the decision, others raised immediate concerns about student safety in the event of a school shooting or other emergency. Wheeler said the city would make sure officers could respond quickly in an emergency.

Beyond its law enforcement role, the model for school resource officers endorsed by the US Department of Justice. USA They are also recruited as mentors, informal counselors, and educators on topics ranging from bullying to drunk driving with the goal of promoting school safety.

But critics of the concept say the presence of officers can also lead to the criminalization of students, particularly students of color, who can be labeled problematic for things like not paying attention in class, using a cell phone, or other minor infractions. In 2015, a school resource officer in South Carolina was caught on video throwing a student to the floor and dragging her through a classroom after she refused to turn over her cell phone.

Nationwide, 43 percent of public schools had an armed law enforcement officer present at least once a week in the 2015-2016 school year, the last time the National Center for Education Statistics released data on this topic .

There are an estimated 25,000 school resource officers across the country, said Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, whose association represents about 10,000 fee-paying officers. The move is "an instinctive reaction," and Canady worries that some districts' decision to halt their programs will skyrocket, to the detriment of students across the country.

"What happened last Monday is appalling. Now I don't know how someone who wears a uniform, like they used to, could get to that point. That's bad," Canady said of Floyd's death. "But … I think there is a bit of myopia here. When done right, the SRO program really is the epitome of community policing. I hate to see the baby being thrown in the bath water."

Canady said that properly trained officers work closely with school administrators. In general, it is understood that school officials must handle anything that is not an illegal activity, he said.