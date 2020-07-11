Portland eyes police oversight commission and commission as part of reform

Authorities in Portland, Oregon, are looking at how they could reform police in the city of Roses, and ideas include a civilian board of police commissioners or a community-controlled supervisory board, according to a local report.

Lawmakers across the country have called for police reforms since George Floyd, a black man, died after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25.

Demands have ranged from reforming police departments with additional training and oversight to fully disbursing or dismantling them.

In Portland, the city's Democratic Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is supporting a ballot measure that would replace the city's police oversight authority with an independent "Community Police Oversight Board," OregonLive reported.

Currently, the City Auditor's Office has an independent police review agency that operates separately from the Portland Police Office.

The plan that Hardesty supports would reportedly give the new board of directors authority to investigate complaints, impose discipline, and recommend new policies.

"We need to absolutely exploit the system we have and create one that is responsive to the community," said the Oregon citation.

Paul Snell, who researches and teaches courses in government and politics at nearby Pacific University, proposed a nine-member board of police commissioners to absorb the auditor's police review department and oversee the office of an inspector general, according to the report. . It would also control the police budget, make high-level police hiring decisions, and manage or have a voice in disciplinary decisions.

Under such a system, he compared the chief of police with a CEO and commissioners to a board of directors.

Los Angeles, Honolulu and Oakland have already implemented similar commissions.

City of Portland auditor Mary Hull Caballero proposed giving her law enforcement office additional power and transparency rather than getting rid of it, according to the report.

His office is hosting a forum on police oversight and reform on July 13 starting at 5 p.m. at 7pm. have "a multifaceted discussion" on the subject.

The police review agency said Wednesday it was processing a series of complaints regarding the recent protests in the city.