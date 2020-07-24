Portland inmates complain of tear gas entering cells – report

Inmates at a jail in downtown Portland, Oregon, have complained of tear gases flowing into their cells through the ventilation system this week, making it difficult to breathe as protesters and federal agents continue to participate in nightly clashes near by. .

Defense attorneys said inmates at the Multnomah County Justice Center woke up twice this week to filter gas into their cells, causing some to hit panic buttons, Oregon Public Defender Lisa Hay said. to Fox News. In addition to respiratory problems, the women experienced a cough and an itchy feeling in the eyes, she said.

The gas was so strong, Hay explained, that some of the inmates put their mouths at the base of their cell doors in an effort to breathe fresh air. She said an inmate was taken to a hospital.

"It was a terrible mistake to allow this chemical assault to happen on Monday night, but the worst thing is that it happened again," Hay said.

PORTLAND PROHIBITS POLICE WORK WITH FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT

The incidents occur when federal agents located at the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse near the Justice Center continue to collide with protesters almost every night. Protests against police brutality and racial injustice have sometimes turned violent, authorities say, prompting the use of tear gas and other crowd control tools.

Agents were dispatched to Portland by President Trump in an effort to stifle the protection of federal property and prevent any violence.

The courthouse has been the scene of much of the unrest. In recent days, protesters have been seen throwing burning rubble on a fence adjacent to federal property and trying to tear it down and set it on fire.

To mitigate the effects of tear gas, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office decided Tuesday to "regularly close the air springs" beginning at 8 p.m. at 6 am. Called "air return mode," the method aims to reduce the impact of poor air quality within the facility, which currently houses 254 adult inmates, sheriff's spokesman Chris Liedle told Fox News.

"While in 100 percent return air mode, the building's air flow is recirculated through a series of two-step filtration before re-entering the space being served," he said. "In normal operations, air is drawn from the outside in."

Before Tuesday, the dampers were closed only when necessary.

Lack of ventilation has raised concern for Hay, given the possible spread of the coronavirus that has devastated correctional facilities across the country: At least 70,000 people in prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to data compiled by The Marshall Project. She called it unsafe for the prison to stop the circulation of fresh air amid a global pandemic.

"Detainees at MDCC are under the care of the government and deserve to be treated humanely," he said.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said his agency is committed to caring for inmates in his custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We deeply care for adults in custody and have a legal and moral obligation to protect them, as well as dozens of correctors and county staff who provide rehabilitation, support and health services 24 hours a day," Sheriff Mike Reese said in a statement. to Fox News.

"Commercial grade fireworks, smoke, bright lights, lasers and tear gas explosions continue to have a significant impact on the adults in custody and our staff," he added. "The Justice Center is much more than a police station, it is a small city with hundreds of people inside. We ask everyone to do their part to help keep those in the building safe and healthy."