Portland judge prohibits federal officials from arresting or using force against journalists and legal observers

Federal Judge Michael H. Simon issued the temporary restraining order Thursday night before another night of expected protests in the city center. Videos taken by news teams there captured heartbreaking moments, such as when the city's mayor was defeated by tear gas deployed to disperse a crowd on Wednesday, and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security. and the US Marshals Service, which commands the officers, details several examples of identified journalists allegedly abused by authorities.

The order, which Simon opened with a series of quotes about the importance of the free press, also says that journalists may ignore the dispersal orders issued by the authorities.

The order could present the federal police with new challenges as it continues to carry out its mission to protect federal property. For the past two months, protesters have regularly knocked down fences and attempted to enter the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse, where Simon's cameras are located, in a confrontation that was taken by President Donald Trump and became in a political conflict. -Button highlighted in your reelection message.

Federal officials have arrested more than 40 people, and at least 26 defendants at the federal level, including one man accused of hitting an officer with a sledgehammer and others who allegedly laser-targeted the officers' eyes, leaving some with permanent visual damage.