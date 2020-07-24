Portland man accused of terrifying handsaw attack caught on video

A 58-year-old man in Portland was caught on video allegedly assaulting people with a handsaw inside a laundry room, according to reports.

Police received 911 calls that Shane Vordelmicha Green had assaulted people with the handsaw and a belt, broken windshields, and threatened people.

He was subdued after much confrontation; He had entered traffic by waving the handsaw and rejecting police orders, authorities said.

Green was charged with three counts of assault, six counts of illegal use of a weapon, attempted assault, strangulation, four counts of threat, two counts of attempted assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, interference with a peace officer, and four counts. of reckless danger.

Police did not respond to Fox News' request for comment on the current status of the victims.