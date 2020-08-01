Portland man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to court

A man from Portland, Oregon, was charged in a criminal complaint Friday with allegedly throwing an explosive device at the United States Palace of Justice Mark O. Hatfield.

Authorities say security cameras captured 18-year-old Gabriel Agard-Berryhill, throwing an "incendiary object" at the entrance to the building around midnight on July 28, causing an explosion inside the downtown courthouse.

"No legitimate protest message is being advanced by throwing a large explosive device at a government building," US Attorney Billy J. Williams said Friday. "Sir. Agard-Berryhill's actions could have seriously injured law enforcement officers located near the courthouse, other nearby protesters, or himself."

"I applaud the ATF officers and the agents of the US Marshals Service. They worked quickly to identify Mr. Agard-Berryhill before he had a chance to hurt others," he added.

The explosion started a fire inside the courthouse, prompting federal officials to collect samples of the fragments to be sent to the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) laboratory for analysis.

ATF also reviewed the videos published on social networks and located the individual who threw the incendiary object. The man who later identified himself as Agard-Berryhill was reportedly dressed in a green vest with camouflage pants and a mask.

"Investigators observed the person in other protests-related videos posted online wearing the same vest and trying to hold a shield in front of a naked woman," a DOJ statement said Friday.

Investigators said they were able to discover Agard-Berryhill's identity after finding a product review on Twitter, written by an alleged relative of the assailant, along with an image that matched the person's description in the video.

"I got this (vest) for my grandson who is a protester in the center, wears it every night and says he does the job," the alleged relative wrote.

The researchers found the same image on Facebook and said they were able to positively identify Agard-Berryhill.

Agard-Berryhill made his first appearance Friday before a US trial judge. He has been released pending further court appearances.

He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and up to 20.

"Violent opportunists involved in dangerous acts of violence, such as arson, must realize that there will be serious consequences," said Russel Burger, a United States Marshal for the District of Oregon.

"Serious crimes of this nature go beyond mere damage to court property and endanger people's lives."