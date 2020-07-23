Portland Mayor gassed after speaking to protesters about the presence of federal agents

The video shows Wheeler, wearing goggles and a face mask amidst a crowd of people, covering his nose and closing his eyes in distress as a cloud of tear gas passes him.

"Itchy. It's hard to breathe. I can tell you 100% honestly that I didn't see anything that triggered this response," Wheeler told the Times camera. "I am not afraid but I am angry."

It is unknown at this time who is responsible for the deployment of the tear gas and there is nothing to indicate that the mayor was the target. Portland police said they did not deploy any CS gas, a commonly used type of tear gas.

CNN has contacted the mayor's office for additional comments.

The video appeared to appear after Wheeler joined the crowds to listen to protesters and answer their questions in response to violent clashes between protesters and federal forces, whose camouflage, troop-like uniforms and aggressive tactics have exacerbated the protests.

"It is an unconstitutional occupation," Wheeler told the crowd. "The tactics our federal officials have used are abominable. They did not act with probable cause, people are not told who they are being arrested for and they are denied basic constitutional rights."

President Donald Trump said federal officials were dispatched to the city to protect federal property, but protesters and local leaders have strongly opposed his presence. The protests, many of which have been peaceful, have been ongoing for more than 50 days.

"This is clearly a waste of federal resources and is becoming increasingly dangerous," Wheeler told CNN. "We didn't ask the feds to be here. We don't want them here. They are not helping the situation. They are not properly trained and we are demanding that they leave."

Fires and tear gas outside federal court

Thursday night, the CNN team in Portland filmed a large gathering of protesters in front of federal court. Among a mostly peaceful group, some protesters fired fireworks at the building and started several fires outside.

Each major provocation was greeted with a show of force by federal agents inside the building, who then fired tear gas at the crowd.

CNN witnessed a noticeably more measured response from federal agents compared to the previous nights. Instead of lining up in formation to push protesters back several blocks, federal agents used mass-dispersing shells and tear gas long enough to extinguish the flames that had set in, before retreating back to the federal building.

Portland police said people threw flammable material and incendiary devices on a fence next to the courthouse, starting a large fire, while others broke the fence. Just after midnight, a person in the crowd threw a burning object into court, police said.

Just after 12:30 a.m., the Portland police declared riots due to "large group violent behavior" and told the group to leave. Most refused, police said, and over the next few hours, Molotov cocktails were thrown at the federal building along with hundreds of shells. At least one assault was reported, police said.

The group slowly dissipated in the next few hours, police said. Portland police said they made no arrests.

A vote to end police cooperation with federal agencies

The mayor's comments came after the United States Attorney's Office requested an investigation into why the protesters were taken by unlicensed federal agents and placed in unidentified vehicles.

"That is a use of police force, the federal police for political purposes," Wheeler said. "That is not an acceptable solution anywhere in the United States," the mayor told the crowd.

Some of the comments from the crowd on Wednesday echoed similar concerns.

"I have been repeatedly raped, shot with tear gas and ammunition, my body is bruised and swollen," a protester who identified himself as a high school administrator told the mayor. "I want to know what you are going to do, commit to me, as a committed educator to my community to make sure my First Amendment right is upheld."

The Mayor replied, "I will do absolutely everything in my power to get rid of federal troops and reform the Portland Police Office. We need to do both."

Earlier on wednesday A unanimous Portland city council voted Wednesday to end cooperation between the Portland Police Office and federal agencies tasked with protecting federal property, Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said in a statement.

"Today I presented two resolutions: one to stop cooperating between the Portland Police Office and the federal occupiers, and the other to affirm the rights of members of the press and legal observers covering protests against police brutality." The statement read.

"I am pleased to share that both resolutions were unanimously adopted by the City Council."

Eudaly said the resolution could serve as an example for other cities and as a "call to national action."

"I stand in solidarity with the protesters who defend the lives of blacks, demand racial justice and the transformation of our justice system, but if you agree with the protesters or not, if you believe in the United States Constitution, you must oppose the actions of this president and the violent repression of individuals who exercise their constitutional rights, "said Eudaly."