Portland Mayor Joins Protest, Security Details Then Fight With Protesters

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's tense visit to protesters, where they booed him, told him to resign, and gave him a list of demands, ended with his security details involved in a fight with protesters Wednesday night as They worked to get the mayor to safety. A report said.

While no protesters appeared to physically harm Wheeler, once he was inside the building, some people tried unsuccessfully to overcome his security team in an apparent attempt to enter. Others threw water bottles and other shells at the glass door, according to a video tweeted by New York Times correspondent Mike Baker.

Portland police declared riots shortly after the mayor left and tensions escalated between protesters and federal agents.

Wheeler had previously joined protesters at the center for a listening session in which he thanked them for opposing the "occupation" of the city by the Trump administration in the deployment of federal agents.

"I think what we will do tonight is the best we can do right now," Wheeler told the crowd after a protester asked how to get federal officials out of town, according to KGW-TV. "Be here, be heard, be unified and be clear. We did not want them, we did not ask for them, they are not trained for what they are asked to do. And we want them to leave."

He was nearly drowned out by yelling and teasing and calls to resign.

Wheeler then addressed the much larger crowd from an elevated balcony, saying, "I'm here tonight to be with you." He received some applause when he sang "Black lives matter!" with the crowd

Wheeler then moved with protesters to the fence outside federal court where he was at the front and was tearfully beaten along with the crowd, according to Baker.

Some protesters threw fireworks at the court and attempted to tear down the fence.

Wheeler, who is also the police commissioner, has been accused by some of failing to control the local police, which has used tear gas multiple times before federal agents arrived earlier this month in response to nearly two months of nightly protests. since George Floyd was assassinated. Others, including business leaders, have convicted Wheeler for failing to control the situation before federal agents arrived.

He was also booed when he told a protester that he did not support the abolition of the police department.

Associated Press contributed to this report.