Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler booed as he addressed protesters

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler faced a lot of booing when he addressed Black Lives Matter protesters amid riots in his city Wednesday night.

Songs from "Teddy Gas Teddy" and "Do Your Job!" they were heard when the mayor walked to the steps of the Multnomah County Justice Center to speak to some 2,000 people, according to published video on social media and local media.

"I'm with you," Wheeler told the crowd.

He demanded that federal officials leave the city, calling his presence "an unconstitutional occupation," according to local outlet KATU-TV.

Camouflage officers from the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies were deployed to Portland last week to protect federal monuments and buildings after nearly two months of protests about police brutality and racism.

Agents have been accused of using excessive force to restrain protesters and arresting people without probable cause.

"The tactics that federal officials are using are abhorrent," Wheeler said.

After the comments, he took questions from the crowd, including one about whether he would commit to abolishing the Portland Police Office.

His refusal to do so did not go well, prompting a wave of booing from the crowd.

The questions then returned to the feds, with one person asking if there was anything that could be done locally or statewide to stop them, KGW-TV reported.

"I think what we will do tonight is the best we can do right now … Be here, be heard, be united and be clear," Wheeler said.

"We did not want them, we did not ask for them, they are not trained for what they are asked to do." And we want them to go.

A protester encouraged Wheeler to stay overnight to witness the federal response.

"The reason I'm here tonight is to be with you," said the mayor. "So if they are shooting tear gas at you, they are shooting tear gas at me."

Projected on the wall behind him was a list of protesters' demands, including calls to force the feds to leave, free the jailed protesters, cut the police budget, and "You, Ted Wheeler, must resign."