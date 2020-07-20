Portland moms form a human shield to protect federal protesters

Hello Feds, Leave Our Children Alone!

Dozens of mothers formed a human shield between anti-racism protesters and law enforcement officials in front of a federal court in downtown Portland on Sunday.

"Moms are here, the feds are staying away," chanted the group of about 100 women, according to footage posted on social media.

Many of the women wore yellow bicycle helmets and donned while linking their arms. They carried signs saying "Angry mama bear BLM" and "Moms are angry".

It was at least the second night in a row that the group appeared at the ongoing protests against police brutality and racism.

On Saturday night, about 30 moms gathered outside the same courthouse to form a barrier between local and federal law enforcement officials and protesters.

They stood for a few hours before the feds used tear gas and sudden explosions to disperse the crowd, according to reports.

"It is about protecting the right of peaceful citizens to protest," Bev Barnum, the organizer of "Wall Of Moms", told BuzzFeed News on Sunday.

The 35-year-old content marketer and mother of two said she hoped the group's non-threatening appearance would allow them to provide protection to protesters, but federal agents still fired tear gas at them.

Still, he said he plans to continue organizing for moms to attend the protests, which have been raging in the city for more than 50 days.

"We will go out until no protester needs protection," Barnum told the website.