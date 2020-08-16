portland-officers-injured-after-protester-throws-a-nearly-10-pound-rock,-police-say

(CNN) Portland police say two officers were hospitalized Saturday night after protesters allegedly threw a nearly 10-pound rock at them.

The incident occurred on what CNN affiliate KOIN reported was the city’s 79th consecutive night of protests in support of Black Lives Matter and against police brutality. According to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB), protesters threw objects at police, who at one point during the night deployed smoke in an effort to get the crowd to disperse.

“Portland Fire & Rescue treated two Portland Police members injured by rocks thrown by individuals in the crowd. Both of them went to the hospital for further treatment,” the PPB statement said. Police said one rock weighed 9.5 pounds and was thrown by a person among a group of people with the word “press” on their clothes.

Tensions in Portland have been high amid the nationwide reckoning over race and policing sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. The situation in Portland was exacerbated in July by the presence of federal agents sent in by the Trump administration, purportedly to protect federal property.

While the Trump administration and Oregon’s Democratic governor reached an agreement to withdraw federal officers late last month, protests — and clashes between police and protesters — have continued.