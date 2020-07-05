Portland Police Declare "Riots" Again as City Sees 38th Consecutive Day of Riots

Portland, Oregon police declared riots around 11 p.m. Local time Saturday as Independence Day marked the 38th consecutive day of civil unrest in the city.

Later, around 1 a.m. local time on Sunday, a large crowd was seen marching near the Multnomah County Justice Center, the federal courthouse where protesters and protesters frequently meet.

Other videos showed graffiti painted on downtown buildings and showed a burning fire as a crowd gathered.

Journalist Andy Ngo, writing on Twitter, claimed that protesters were burning American flags "while shouting BLM and antifa slogans."

Protesters had been ordered to leave the city center as police moved into the crowd, OregonLive.com reported.

Around 10:30 p.m. Local time, the police ordered the crowd to stop directing fireworks toward the justice center.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler posted a series of tweets on Friday, calling for calm, but his requests went unheeded.

On Saturday night, police tried to disperse the crowd using some form of smoke device, the newspaper reported. They ordered the people to stay away from the court and warned that they could be arrested.

Riots in Portland and other cities have continued since the death of George Floyd on May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis. The death sparked demands for greater police accountability, including calls to "eliminate the police" to cities to cut police department budgets, or even eliminate police departments.