Portland Police Declare "Riots", Use CS Gas To Divide Crowds; reported arrests

Portland, Oregon police stated that a riot was a "disturbance" Tuesday night as they tried to separate a crowd of protesters.

Law enforcement officers used CS gas, a type of tear gas, in an attempt to restore order, while a limit on the police's ability to use the substance was in effect, Oregon FOX 12 reported.

"Failure to disperse east is subject to arrest or use of force, to include crowd control munitions," Portland police wrote on Twitter.

Portland has been a place of frequent riots and protests since George Floyd's death in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. Other riots and protests have occurred in various cities across the country as crowds protest at what they say has been a pattern of police brutality against African Americans and other minorities.

The period of unrest in the United States has drawn frequent calls from President Trump and other critics for the restoration of "law and order," and in many cases has questioned the leadership of the Democratic Party in many of the affected cities.

Tuesday's riot in North Portland, around the 1800 block of North Lombard Street, was declared a riot around 10:15 p.m. Local time, FOX 12 reported.

The area was near a Portland Police Association building, according to the report.

Several protesters were seen being arrested, FOX 12 reported.

Protesters were seen putting together garbage cans to block the road and start a fire in the area, the station reported.

Others were seen throwing water bottles at the police, OregonLive.com reported.

In June, a federal judge issued a 14-day temporary order against the use of tear gas, unless lives were at risk, OregonLive.com.

The order was later extended to July 24, according to the newspaper.

Members of the crowd began to disperse in various directions, although the crowd had not fully dispersed at 11:30 p.m. Local time, OregonLive.com reported.