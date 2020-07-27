Portland Police Respond To Reports Of Shooting In Court As Protests Continue For 60th Consecutive Night

Reserve Sean Hannity's new book LIVE FREE OR DIE: https://www.seanhannitybook.com/

Shots were reported near the Portland courthouse, 2 arrested, 1 injured

Portland police responded to reports of shooting near the court's protest site and arrested two people, according to a report.

The Oregonian reported that authorities responded to reports of shooting in downtown Portland as the protests lasted until the 60th consecutive night in the city. An apparent victim was treated in a hospital after being taken there in a private vehicle. The report noted that it was not immediately clear if the shooting was related to the protests.

"While police were securing the scene, a person arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle with an apparent, non-life-threatening gunshot wound," police said in a statement. "That person appears to have been associated with the incident near SW 4th Avenue and SW Salmon Street. Portland police are still investigating."

KATU reported that the shooting occurred one block from where protesters clashed with police and federal troops. Tweets from the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse indicate another huge crowd on Sunday night. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT OUR MAIN STORY.

Stanley Kurtz praises the latest & # 39; tremendous achievement & # 39; from Trump and why the media largely overlooked him

Stanley Kurtz, a member of the Center for Ethics and Public Policy, spoke enthusiastically to Fox News about what he called a "tremendous achievement" by the Trump administration, one that the mainstream media apparently did not notice.

Speaking about "Life Liberty & Levin" that aired on Sunday, Kurtz clarified the "Affirmatively Promoting Fair Housing Standard" (AFFH), a law added by former President Barack Obama to the 1968 Fair Housing Act, which the Conservative scholar said he aims to expand federal influence over the suburbs.

Last Thursday, Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), announced that he is dismissing Obama's AFFH Standard on the Fair Housing Act, saying the rule "was an overreach by Washington bureaucrats not elected in local communities, "a point Kurtz echoed.

"Very recently, President Trump, with the help of Secretary Carson, ended AFFH in a very powerful and effective way, since it was created under the Obama-Biden administration," Kurtz explained. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Senator Tom Cotton tries to clear up comment on slavery, says "fake news"

Senator Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, took to Twitter on Sunday to call what he identified as "fake news" after criticism after a newspaper interview where he spoke about the founding fathers and how they viewed slavery as a "Necessary evil".

Cotton was interviewed in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and spoke about a sponsored bill that seeks to deny federal funds to schools that incorporate the New York Times' controversial "Project 1619" into their curriculum.

Cotton told the newspaper: "We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact in the development of our country because otherwise we cannot understand our country." As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the road to its final extinction. "

The quote was picked up by critics on social media who called the senator for what they said seemed like a justification for slavery. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

