Portland police say protests and riots have cost companies about $ 23 million

Businesses in downtown Portland, Oregon, suffered $ 23 million in damage and lost business amid weeks of chaotic and violent protests, authorities said Wednesday.

"We are six weeks away from this," Portland Deputy Police Director Chris Davis said during a virtual news conference. "A walk through downtown today will expose you to a scene of boarded-up windows, major damage to public property, and truly an unfortunate scene in our downtown city."

More than 100 people, made up of city employees and the public, have also suffered injuries, he said.

OREGON MAN DRIVES STOLEN VEHICLES CROSSING WOMEN DRIVES STOLEN CAR: POLICE

Davis made the distinction between Black Lives Matters protesters who have protested peacefully against police brutality and racial injustice and a series of "agitators" that he accused of trying to hijack the group's message and "using it as a cover for criminal activity "and chaos.

Protesters demonstrated for several weeks after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in May while in Minneapolis police custody.

The president of the Portland police union representing the base officers said Wednesday that he has no confidence that city leaders will address the ongoing violence amid his failure to condemn destructive behavior.

"I have no confidence that (the) City Council will defend all of Portland," said Officer Daryl Turner, president of the Portland Police Association, during a press conference. "I have no confidence that the city will stop the riots and looting and protect the safety and livelihood of the people of Portlanders."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Federal officials announced Tuesday that seven people arrested during the nightly riots will face charges in connection with the disfigurement of the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and the assault on federal officials.

The city's response to the protests has evolved, The Oregonian reported. Members of the City Council have criticized those involved in violent acts, while others have called on the police to stop using tear gas in favor of other tactics.