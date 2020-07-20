Portland politicians "forgiven" the destruction of the city, says police union chief

Daryl Turner, head of the Portland Police Association, said Sunday that city politicians have not acted in the best interest of the city after weeks of violent protests and instead prioritized their own political agenda as the city ​​burned.

HUCKABEE SLAMS GOVERNOR OF OREGON

"Elected officials have tolerated destruction and chaos," said Turner, who is black, according to Oregonlive.com. "They have placed their political agenda ahead of the safety and well-being of the community. This must stop.

The newspaper reported that Sunday night marked the 53rd consecutive night of protests, as city leaders, including Mayor Ted Wheeler, continue to cheat on President Trump for sending federal agents to the city.

Trump told "Fox News Sunday" that the city is being invaded by anarchists and that if the country does not hold firm, "we are going to lose Portland."

Wheeler told NPR on Sunday that Trump's move in Portland is "a last attempt by a failed president with downed poll data, who is trying to look strong for his base." In reality, he is using the role of the federal police in support of his candidacy. "

The situation on the ground in the city has been described as serious. Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf tweeted Friday that federal officials in Portland have been "assaulted with lasers and frozen water bottles" by suspects trying to damage federal property.

On Sunday, the Oregonian reported that hundreds of protesters gathered in the city center and the crowd doubled. The newspaper said that the majority of the crowd was made up of women who marched singing, "Moms are here, the feds are staying away."

The newspaper reported that Turner was with about 20 police, business leaders and residents when he made the comment. He was in front of the union building in the city, which the newspaper said was set on fire and destroyed.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is no longer about George Floyd, racial equity, social justice reform or the evolution of the police," Turner said, according to the newspaper. “It is about violence, riots and destruction. Our city is besieged by troublemakers. "

Dom Calicchio and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.