Portland protester Athena nude speaks: I am notoriously naked

The Portland protester nicknamed “Naked Athena” for her head-on confrontation with police officers says the screen was completely out of reach and felt “like being in the eye of the storm.”

The brazen protester gave an interview to a Portland-based podcast, where she identified herself as a sex worker in her 30s named “Jen,” and said being naked in public is common to her, local newspaper Willamette Week reported Sunday. .

“I am notoriously naked,” Jen told the “Sophisticated Unrefined” podcast.

The woman made headlines earlier this month when she was photographed waltzing between officers and protesters, wearing only a face mask and a hat, during a clash in Portland.

Discovering it all was “very quiet and terrifying at the same time,” he said.

“It is like being in the eye of the storm.”

“Jen” said she had not planned and did not think much about the exhibition, only that she felt “provoked and inflamed” when she saw the phalanx of officers standing “as if they were warriors, and they are not.”

“This fury arose in me … and I said I want to be naked, I want to confront them,” she said on the podcast.

“I am a sex worker. My nudity is political and it is my expression.”

Her partner, who was with her, said: “I am going to hold your clothes,” as she entered through a door and “took off everything except my mask and my hat because it is cold,” he recalled.

The video posted on social media showed the woman walking down the sidewalk, before sitting down and launching into a series of what appeared to be yoga and ballet poses.

He explained that the movements were in part the result of a shot to the foot by a crowd control projectile.

When asked about the mythical nickname given to her, she said “I didn’t give myself that name,” but admitted that “it’s catchy.”

“Jen” said “apart from my feminine response of wanting to show you what my version of vulnerability is like”, that her message was: “we are all here, these protesters, [and] the only thing we have in common is that we have masks and we are here out at night. ”

“None of these people have weapons. Empty your pockets, take off your clothes, nobody has weapons here, ”he said.

“I just wanted them to see what they’re shooting at.”