Portland protester suffers terrible injury, U.S. Marshals launch investigation: mayor

The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating after a protester was seriously injured this weekend in a rally in front of the Portland federal court, the city's mayor said.

Ted Wheeler, the Democrat, announced on Twitter Sunday night that he spoke to US Attorney Bill Williams and learned that the agency "will conduct a full investigation." He said the incident "should not have happened.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that the protester, Donavan LaBella, was hit in the head by what his friends described as impact ammunition. Oregonlive reported that he suffered skull fractures and required surgery.

Graphic video of the aftermath of the incident circulated online showing a young man bleeding profusely from his mouth and nose, according to reports. The 26-year-old's mother told OPB that her son was not in surgery and was responding to doctors.

"He has had facial reconstruction surgery," he said. "They're just looking at him right now."

The US Marshals Service did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News seeking comment.

The intense protests in the city, which have turned violent, have taken place for more than a month and a half and city officials appear to be tired of the riots and security concerns.

"Portland continues to be used as a scene of violence night after night," Wheeler tweeted. “This is causing unprecedented damage to our communities, livelihoods and the people of Portland continue to fear for their safety. My main concern is this: that continued violence will lead to more injury or even death. "

Williams said in a statement earlier this week that agents and officers of the US Marshals Service, US Federal Protection Service, Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection have been on duty protecting the court.

Protesters began attacking federal facilities in Portland on May 28, and the field office of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service "was the target of a Molotov cocktail," the Associated Press reported.

Associated Press contributed to this report.