Portland protesters burn effigy of KKK hoodie cop

Protesters in Portland, Oregon set fire to and burned the effigy of a KKK hoodie policeman after police arrested a vandal in the city's federal court, according to a report.

The riots erupted after federal officials caught a protester who appeared to be writing "RIP Dominique Dunn" in the court building, according to The Oregonian.

The newspaper estimated that there were around 200 protesters at the site.

Dunn has been identified in social media posts as the black man shot dead at a strip club Thursday night.

A group called the Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front alleged that the shooting was racially motivated, which police have denied, and urged protesters to meet, according to the newspaper.

Portland the police tweeted On Friday night they knew of an arrest in court. The area has been the scene of protests after George Floyd's death and has sometimes turned violent.