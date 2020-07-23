Portland protesters list their demands as the mayor joins the crowd

By
Zaheer
-
0
9


Protesters in Portland reportedly projected a list of the city's demands on a building Wednesday night, while the city's mayor addressed the crowd that included the need to unseat the police department by 50 percent and release all protesters from jail.

Protesters also demanded that the city immediately wipe out controversial federal agents and told Mayor Ted Wheeler to resign, according to FOX 12 reporter Bonnie Silkman.

Protesters said the city should reinvest police money in the community, "especially the black community."

OREGON LAWMAKER SAYS PORTLAND'S PROTESTS ARE NOT OUT OF CONTROL

Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks to people gathered in downtown Portland, Oregon, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Wheeler faced a hostile crowd of protesters, who yelled at him and abruptly interrogated him as he attempted to rally protesters who have clashed. repeatedly with federal agents dispatched. by President Donald Trump to quell the ongoing unrest in the city. (AP Photo / Gillian Flaccus)

Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks to people gathered in downtown Portland, Oregon, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Wheeler faced a hostile crowd of protesters, who yelled at him and abruptly interrogated him as he attempted to rally protesters who have clashed. repeatedly with federal agents dispatched. by President Donald Trump to quell the ongoing unrest in the city. (AP Photo / Gillian Flaccus)

The yelling and teasing directed at the mayor almost drowned him out by thanking the crowd for opposing the "occupation" of the city by the Trump administration and telling them to continue resisting the presence of federal agents.

"I think what we will do tonight is the best we can do right now," Wheeler said while answering questions from the crowd, KGO-TV reported. "Be here, be heard, be unified and be clear. We did not want them, we did not ask for them, they are not trained for what they are asked to do. And we want them to leave."

Protesters protest in downtown Portland, Oregon on Wednesday July 22, 2020. Governor Ted Wheeler faced a hostile crowd of protesters, who yelled at him and interrogated him abruptly as he attempted to rally protesters who have repeatedly clashed with federal agents. Sent by President Donald Trump will quell the ongoing unrest in the city. (AP Photo / Gillian Flaccus)

Protesters protest in downtown Portland, Oregon on Wednesday July 22, 2020. Governor Ted Wheeler faced a hostile crowd of protesters, who yelled at him and interrogated him abruptly as he attempted to rally protesters who have repeatedly clashed with federal agents. Sent by President Donald Trump will quell the ongoing unrest in the city. (AP Photo / Gillian Flaccus)

Wheeler was booed when she told another protester that she did not support the abolition of the police department.

Protesters shouted "F — Wheeler", called him "Teddy gas Teddy" and told him to resign while speaking, according to the KIONN-TV journalist. Hannah Ray Lambert.

During the protest, one of the speakers gathering the crowd told them: "This is no longer a protest. We are in the midst of a civil war."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Portland is now in its eighth consecutive week of protests since George Floyd's death from police custody on May 25. The mostly peaceful protests have sometimes been destructive and occasionally violent. Police have also used tear gas against protesters and have declared riots more than once.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here