Portland protesters list their demands as the mayor joins the crowd

Protesters in Portland reportedly projected a list of the city's demands on a building Wednesday night, while the city's mayor addressed the crowd that included the need to unseat the police department by 50 percent and release all protesters from jail.

Protesters also demanded that the city immediately wipe out controversial federal agents and told Mayor Ted Wheeler to resign, according to FOX 12 reporter Bonnie Silkman.

Protesters said the city should reinvest police money in the community, "especially the black community."

The yelling and teasing directed at the mayor almost drowned him out by thanking the crowd for opposing the "occupation" of the city by the Trump administration and telling them to continue resisting the presence of federal agents.

"I think what we will do tonight is the best we can do right now," Wheeler said while answering questions from the crowd, KGO-TV reported. "Be here, be heard, be unified and be clear. We did not want them, we did not ask for them, they are not trained for what they are asked to do. And we want them to leave."

Wheeler was booed when she told another protester that she did not support the abolition of the police department.

Protesters shouted "F — Wheeler", called him "Teddy gas Teddy" and told him to resign while speaking, according to the KIONN-TV journalist. Hannah Ray Lambert.

During the protest, one of the speakers gathering the crowd told them: "This is no longer a protest. We are in the midst of a civil war."

Portland is now in its eighth consecutive week of protests since George Floyd's death from police custody on May 25. The mostly peaceful protests have sometimes been destructive and occasionally violent. Police have also used tear gas against protesters and have declared riots more than once.