Portland protesters tear down Thomas Jefferson's "racist" statue

Protesters in Portland, Oregon on Sunday night demolished a statue of Thomas Jefferson outside a high school named after him, according to a report.

The dismantling occurred during a march organized by Rose City Justice to protest police brutality, one of many demonstrations in the weeks after George Floyd's death while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The group had met outside of Jefferson High School in northeast Portland before leaving for the park, Fox 12 reported. When they returned, a smaller group had removed from its pedestal a statue of Thomas Jefferson, the third president of I know. USA

Earlier in the day, the statue's pedestal had been defaced with graffiti that labeled Jefferson as a slave owner. Jefferson had more than 600 slaves, despite speaking publicly about the institution and writing the words "all men are created equal" in the Declaration of Independence.

"There is an interesting part of the story in it. E … Mr. Thomas is beside himself," said the organizer of the march before the statue was demolished. "We are taking this city back. One school at a time. One racist statue at a time.

The move follows broader calls to tear down statues of "racist" historical figures amid protests against police brutality and racism in the United States.

In Alabama, a statute for the Confederate admiral Raphael Semmes was removed from the port city of the state earlier this month and transferred to a museum.

And in New Mexico on Monday, the Red Nation's advocacy group for Native American rights was planning a protest over the removal of a statue of Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate on horseback in front of a cultural center in Alcalde.

Associated Press contributed to this report..