Portland protesters use & # 39; crowd coverage & # 39; to commit crimes, they fire fireworks at officers

Portland police declared riots early Sunday morning after protesters, who had gathered for 59 consecutive days since George Floyd's death, broke a reinforced fence around the downtown federal courthouse.

After protesters fired fireworks at the police, federal agents guarding the court responded with tear gas.

One person sustained "numerous gunshot wounds" in an unrelated gunfight that erupted on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. around 1:50 am, at the same time that police were dealing with the riots, which "seriously hampered operations on patrol, "according to the Portland Police Office.

The victim was hospitalized with non-fatal injuries.

The Saturday night protests drew thousands and were peaceful, according to most accounts, with many protesters there to oppose the presence of federal agents on battle gear.

Protesters again appeared well organized and determined to confront law enforcement. Many "wore gas masks, carried shields, hockey sticks, leaf blowers, flags, and umbrellas specifically to thwart police in dispersing crowds or attempt to hide criminal acts," Portland police said in a press release.

PORTLAND COMMISSIONER APOLOGIZES AFTER CLAIMING POLICE "SABOTEURS" STARTING FIRE, INFLUENCING CROWD

Acting Under Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli retweeted a video allegedly showing members of the anti-fascist militant group "Antifa" in Portland posing as members of the media amid the crowds to "take advantage of the new press immunity" .

The man seen in the video, which was initially shared by Elijah Riot of Blaze TV, was "wearing an openly displayed press badge but has BLM, ACAB, and other signs of Antifa on this uniform."

After issuing repeated warnings not to disturb the security fence, police stated that a riot was taking place around 1 a.m.

The Nike store on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. was damaged, the windows were broken, and a symbol of anarchy and a message saying "Burn This" was spray painted on the building.

Some 200 people also tore down fences and blocked streets near the offices of the Portland Police Association, the city's police union, in north Portland on Saturday night, prompting the Portland Fire & Rescue to "redirect" emergency vehicles responding to a nearby residential fire. "

Another group of protesters gathered outside the North Precinct before marching to the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse. The third and largest group of thousands of people gathered outside the Multnomah County Justice Center.

FEDERAL OFFICERS IN PORTLAND MAY HAVE BEEN PERMANENTLY BLINDED BY LASER, OFFICERS SAY

"Throughout the night, some people in this crowd spent their time shaking the fence around the building, throwing stones, bottles, and a variety of debris on the fence, throwing lasers through the fence, firing explosive fireworks at the blocked area through the fence and using power tools to try to get through the fence, ”Portland Police said in a press release.

Videos taken by Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott showed how protesters torched American flags upside down and used an electric saw and hammer to knock down a fence. A sign held by protesters quoted Malcolm X and said, "If you're not ready to die for it, get the word 'freedom' out of your vocabulary."

Massive crowds were also heard chanting messages like "The feds are going home" and "Every city, every town burns down the compound."

"We are winning the propaganda war!" a rioter yelled at a line of officers, according to Talcott.

Before federal agents injected him with gas last week, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler struggled to be heard by a hostile crowd shouting obscenities. Hecklers surrounded him when he left hours later with tear gas in his eyes after a failed attempt to show solidarity with the mob.

Wheeler, who is also the police commissioner, is becoming increasingly unpopular with those who feel that they could not or would not control police officers who used tear gas multiple times before federal officials arrived in the liberal city.

When police began dispersing crowds early Sunday, people threw bottles, paint balloons, and other debris at officers. People also reportedly fired mortar-style fireworks at officers.

Before the peaceful demonstration turned into chaos, Police Office Chief Chuck Lovell reiterated in a video message Saturday night that "critical issues" related to race "have been hijacked by people. who commit crimes under cover of crowds. "

"Across the country, people are committing violence allegedly in support of Portland. If you want to support Portland, stop the violence. Work for peace, ”said Lovell.

"We want to go back to the critical problems that have been kidnapped by people who commit crimes under cover of crowds. We listen to the black community. We listen to the business community. We listen to each of you in your communities. We are listening and sharing the desire to make a significant change. "

"Now more than ever the Portland police need your support," he continued. “For the men and women of the Portland Police Office, their courage is inspiring. Their commitment to this city and to each other is incomparable. Every day you come to work and give everything you have. I can never thank you enough for the sacrifices that you and your families have made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“For those in the community who are fed up and frustrated with the nightly destruction and violence, there are ways to join their communities to make their voices heard, especially those in positions of authority. We have received a great deal of support from many members of the community who have felt compelled to communicate with words and messages of kindness. ”

There were no immediate reports of injuries and arrests during the riots.

Associated Press contributed to this report.