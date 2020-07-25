Portland protesters used metal spikes to attack federal vehicles: CBP leader

The criminals used metal spikes to attack the vehicles of federal law enforcement officers dispatched to Portland in the latest effort by violent protesters to damage federal property, according to a senior Trump administration official.

Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), tweeted on Saturday a photo of dark spikes inside what looked like a clear bag of police evidence federal.

"Earlier this morning, criminals in Portland used metal spikes to puncture the tires of CBP vehicles," Morgan wrote on Twitter.

CBP officials did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for more information on the number of vehicles damaged and if anyone has been charged.

The tweet comes as Morgan has been calling for "violent anarchists" to rise up on the streets, damaging federal property and injuring officers in Portland, a focus of civil unrest after 58 consecutive nights of protests.

Local Democrats in Oregon want federal forces to leave the city, claiming that their presence has fanned the flames of aggression, and have accused President Trump of abusing his power for an election-year political stunt.

However, Morgan said local leaders must crack down on criminals and turned to Twitter to illustrate how the situation has gotten out of hand in Portland.

He retweeted a video that purported to show rioters using power tools to cut through a fence that is protected by the federal court in Portland. Morgan described another night of violence that included protesters who threw stones, launched fireworks, attacked officers with fireworks and mortar-style lasers, and lit a fire inside the fence, he said.

"These are not the actions of peaceful protesters," Morgan wrote. "These are the actions of violent anarchists who seek to harm federal law enforcement and federal property. This violence must end. Local leadership must step up, denounce these actions, and restore order."

During the night, a CBP officer suffered a chemical burn as a result of a substance released by rioters, another suffered a heavy blow to the face from a hard object and a third was injured with a possible broken bone, Morgan said.

The latest injuries are the more than two dozen already suffered by federal agents.

In court documents filed Tuesday, government attorneys said 28 federal law enforcement officers were injured during the riots, including broken bones, hearing damage, eye damage and a dislocated shoulder.

There are 114 federal officials from the Federal Customs Protection, Immigration and Control Service (ICE), US Customs and Border Protection and the US Marshals Service who protect federal facilities in downtown Portland.

"The most serious injury to an officer to date occurred when a protester wielding a two-pound gavel hit an officer in the head and shoulder when the officer attempted to prevent the protester from breaking down a door of the Hatfield Courthouse," the attorneys for the United States said. said in court documents reviewed by Fox News.

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters and journalists have also been injured in violent clashes with the police. Among the most seriously injured is Donavan La Bella, 26, who was hospitalized with a fractured skull when an American non-commissioned officer shot him in the head with impact ammunition while La Bella was holding a stereo over his head on the other side of the street in front of the court. the Oregonian reported.

Federal officials sprayed pepper and used batons to hit another protester, Christopher David, a 53-year-old Navy veteran, as he tried to speak to them, the newspaper said.