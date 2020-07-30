Portland Protests: Eye-Shot Photojournalist Says It's Not Just Violent Rioters Targeted by Feds

"They hit me in the eye," Jennings told CNN, saying he suspects it was a ball of pepper. "I remember seeing the lens of my gas mask snap and then close my eye and just blood inside my mask."

"I blinked and blinked and wiped some blood out of my eye, and there was pepper spray and I think the pepper powder was on me," added the 37-year-old man.

"That moment of impact actually only burned into my memory. That vision of fragments of my gas mask exploding. And then my face and body ablaze from the pepperballs. I mean you can't forget that," he said.

Jennings says he started covering the Portland protests as a freelance journalist when they started earlier this spring. After taking a break, she said she returned to the scene last week and saw that tensions had visibly increased after President Trump deployed federal agents to the city in early July.

Even with the suffocating tear gas in the air, the veteran journalist, whose work has been featured in National Geographic, PBS, and other media, continued his work at the Sunday protest.

With a gas mask over his face and a camera in hand, Jennings said he filmed videos and images of protesters demanding racial justice and an end to the influx of federal agents in his city.

But just after midnight, unidentified law enforcement officers ordered the protesters to disperse from federal court, using more impact munitions, which Jennings said included rubber bullets, bean bags, and peppercorns and tear gas, from what he said he had seen in the city before.

People started running in all directions, falling on top of each other, according to Jennings, who said he took cover behind a car.

The CNN video of Sunday's protest shows a woman screaming as she is hit by rubber rounds. Another video shows law enforcement officials grabbing protesters and throwing them to the ground.

Protesters fired mortar-style fireworks at the fence around the courthouse, according to a statement from the Portland Police Office. Around 1 a.m., someone started a fire inside the fenced area that quickly went out.

It is unclear whether the law enforcement officials in the videos were federal or local, but the PPB told CNN that none of its officers was the one seen in the videos. And on Monday, the PPB said its agency was not involved in dispersing the crowds.

The Department of Homeland Security and the US Marshals Service did not respond Monday to requests for comment from CNN. After CNN forwarded the video to the US Customs and Border Protection Office for comment, spokeswoman Stephanie Malin replied, "We will not be able to analyze every video of the Portland response that reaches us and positively or negatively identify whether include our staff. "

After waiting for a stop in the shooting, Jennings got up and put his arms over his head so that the police he could see his camera and realize he was a journalist. He started to walk away, he said, following the order of dispersal.

"But as soon as I turned around a little bit, they shot me in the face," Jennings said. He said he believes he was shot with a ball of pepper. The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to CNN's request for comment on Jennings' injury.

"I was surprised. I was there to do my job," he added. "I've done my job this way in many different places and many different protests from different countries, many different places in the United States. And usually when you make it clear that you have a job to do, to document the protest and you're doing it, there is a certain degree of security, and that just wasn't present on Sunday night. "

This fear is felt every day by people of color.

Although his eye is still bleeding, he can still see. But Jennings said his injury is proof that it is not just those who are violent or law enforcement who are under attack during the protests, and even his privilege could not protect him.

When he was shot in the eye, Jennings said all kinds of thoughts went through his mind. Thoughts like: "Was this the moment that changed the rest of my life?" "Am I blind in my left eye?" or "Will this process take years?"

But he said he realizes that while his "white privilege" couldn't protect him in this case, people of color feel this kind of fear every day.

"It is an option for me to go to a protest. It is an option for me to go to the part of Portland that is erupting and in this type of state sponsored violence," Jennings said. "When I'm at a protest … I could go blind, be shot in the head without a helmet, and potentially die. But that's what worries people of color and what they face every day when they go to the bank or see to the store."

"This is the time when we need to listen deeply and change things."

Last week, a judge in Portland banned federal law enforcement officers from arresting or using physical force against journalists covering the protests if they are not suspected of having committed a crime.

The Justice Department called the order "unfeasible in light of the fractional-second trials that federal law enforcement officers must make while protecting federal property and themselves during dynamic and chaotic situations."