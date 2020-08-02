Portland protests: hundreds of people march on 66th night of protests

Police said hundreds of people gathered in federal court Saturday night to protest and listen to speeches before marching through the center. That march was peaceful, police said.

Separately, a few miles east, a group of about 200 people marched from Laurelhurst Park to the Penumbra Kelly Building, blocking traffic, laser targeting officers and throwing glass bottles at them, according to Portland Police.

A person in the crowd threw a glass jar or bottle filled with paint, which struck an officer in the head, police said. The officer suffered no injuries.

Police said people with "press" written on their outer garments were among those throwing objects at officers. Portland police made two arrests overnight, according to the statement, and did not use tear gas.