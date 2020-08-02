Portland protests: hundreds of people march on 66th night of protests

Police said hundreds of people gathered in federal court Saturday night to protest and listen to speeches before marching through the center. That march was peaceful, police said.
Separately, a few miles east, a group of about 200 people marched from Laurelhurst Park to the Penumbra Kelly Building, blocking traffic, laser targeting officers and throwing glass bottles at them, according to Portland Police.
A person in the crowd threw a glass jar or bottle filled with paint, which struck an officer in the head, police said. The officer suffered no injuries.
Police said people with "press" written on their outer garments were among those throwing objects at officers. Portland police made two arrests overnight, according to the statement, and did not use tear gas.
The protests, originally fueled by the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, have continued for more than two months in the liberal northwestern city.
Last month, the Trump administration sent federal agents to Portland, apparently to protect federal property, a move that state and local officials said had intensified the protests.
President Donald Trump and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said federal officials were there to protect a downtown federal court that has been a focal point for protesters. But federal officials have repeatedly clashed with protesters, dressed in military-style uniforms, arrested unmarked vehicles, and used tear gas against protesters, including the city's mayor.
Last week, the Trump administration reached an agreement with the Democratic governor of Oregon to withdraw federal officials from downtown Portland, although the Department of Homeland Security said it will maintain a presence in the city until it believes that federal locations there they are safe.
