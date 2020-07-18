Portland protests: several arrested after police say they blocked buildings and fired projectiles





Protesters, as they have often done in the past seven weeks, rallied around federal court and the county courthouse in downtown Portland on Friday night and early Saturday.

Portland protesters have generally been protesting racial inequality and police brutality for about seven weeks after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. But Friday night's protest also came amid a public uproar and lawsuits by federal officials who arrested protesters in recent days.

The protest began with about 200 people blocking traffic outside the county justice center. But some took metal fences from nearby parks and used them to barricade the outer gates of the justice center and a federal court, Portland police said.

Finally, federal officials, who have been protecting the federal court, were firing tear gas, Portland police said On twitter.

And around 12:30 a.m. PT (3:30 a.m. ET), protesters were "firing commercial-grade fireworks and smoke bombs toward the (county) justice center" across the street from the federal court, Portland police said. A CNO affiliate KOIN reporter, wearing a gas mask, said the protesters largely remained "despite the release of a massive cloud of gas and smoke." The KOIN video showed plumes of smoke, although it was unclear who deployed it. Around 1:30 a.m., city police declared an illegal assembly and told protesters to leave, police said. Police said they moved to disperse the crowd and arrested several people who did not leave. Officers faced "projectiles such as glass bottles, rocks and broken pieces of metal from the fence," police said. At 2:10 a.m., several hundred people returned to the area, and Portland police again dispersed them, arresting several more, authorities said. Police said they confiscated weapons and shields from some protesters. Police released a photo showing some of the items, which looked like swords and chest armor. Portland police said they did not use tear gas. The Saturday morning arrests came after the Oregon Federal Attorney requested on Friday an investigation into the masked and camouflaged federal authorities who recently arrested the Portland protesters. The Oregon Governor and Portland Mayor have demanded the withdrawal of federal officials. The United States Office of Customs and Border Protection said it was one of the agencies involved in the arrest of protesters. "Violent anarchists have organized events in Portland over the past few weeks with the deliberate intention of damaging and destroying federal property, as well as injuring federal agents and agents," the agency said in a statement to CNN. "These criminal actions will not be tolerated."

