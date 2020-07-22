Portland sees slower police response, more robberies amid protests, data says

Slower police response times to reported robberies amid ongoing nightly protests in Portland, Oregon, have business owners concerned that criminals feel emboldened to commit crimes as resources from law enforcement Order move to combat demonstrations that have sometimes turned violent.

The Portland Police Office responded to 473 robberies in June, compared to 401 in June 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively, KATU-TV reported.

The news outlet said three businesses were recently robbed in the past three weeks by the same person. The first suspicious robbery occurred on July 2 at ReBelle's vintage boutique, where $ 8,000 worth of jewelry and other items were taken in less than 10 minutes.

"It had a lever. It broke the window, ”said owner Pat Marken. "We went to our jewelry box and basically erased everything. We had just resupplied because we had just reopened. "

"There are many opportunities for people looking to steal, because they know that their response time, even if they have an alarm, in less than 10 minutes, the police will not be here even on a good day, Marken said of the change in police resources to protests in the city center.

The Adorn clothing store, a few blocks away, had stolen $ 200 on July 15, according to the news outlet. The next day, a thief who appeared to be behind Adorn's robbery used a lever to enter another store up the street.

"I looked at my cameras and noticed that someone broke into around 5:30 and stole a lot of things," said Vent owner Karlea Cole. "I came here, started adding, and found out I had over $ 4,000 worth of jewelry."

The average police response time in June and July for high-priority thefts increased 150 percent to 16 minutes this year, the station reported. In June and July 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively, it took officers an average of 6 minutes to respond to such calls.

For low priority thefts, the response time has been around one hour and 15 minutes since June 1. In previous years for June and July, it was 53 minutes.

Thefts in progress are considered high priority, while those reported afterwards are classified as low priority.

The Portland Police Office (PPB) did not immediately respond to Fox News messages.

“The PPB does not have a singular focus on the protests; However, they are a major draw in our already limited resources. "We do our best to respond to every call that hits PPB in a timely manner," Deputy Director Andrew Shearer told KATU. "We balance the need to respond to life safety situations versus lower priority calls as a result of actions by criminal actors related to these protests."

President Trump has dissuaded local leaders about the ongoing protests, which have seen clashes between protesters and authorities. Federal agents deployed in the city have become a major source of tension between elected officials and the Trump administration.

Portland Mayor Ted has expressed disdain for their presence and wants them to retire.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that 100 officers were being dispatched to Chicago to help local law enforcement agencies combat the rise in violent crime.