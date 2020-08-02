Portland woman shot 150 bullets during BLM protest

A woman from Portland, Oregon, was shot and wounded in a 150-round hail on Saturday night, and neighbors blame police reform as violent crime increases in the city, according to reports.

Local police said several occupied apartments and vehicles were shot at along the 600 block of NE 87th Street, and a bullet hit the woman in the arm.

"Responding officers applied a tourniquet and she was transported to the hospital by ambulance with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries," Portland police said in a statement. "No other injuries have been reported to the police, however, the bullets hit at least 8 occupied departments and 7 vehicles (it is unknown if they are occupied)."

The shooting occurred when Black Lives Matters protesters took to the streets for the 65th consecutive day, with relatively peaceful protests compared to past clashes between protesters and police and federal officials, The Oregonian reported.

Police did not link the shooting to the protests, as a resident told Fox that it probably had more to do with the shortage of police resources and the removal of the law.

"They had a gang violence task force that is no longer funded, which is unfortunate because as soon as that disbursement occurred, all of this really peaked," resident Kemoh Sulimani told the station.

Another resident of the apartment complex called it "a war zone."

"This is the United States and it is a 150-gun war zone in an apartment complex near a Christian university," Aragon Marks told Fox. "How can we explain that?"

Portland has seen an increase in violent crime in the past three months, with 167 shootings reported during that time, compared to 96 in 2019. Figures peaked in July with 67 violent crimes, up from 28 in the same month. from last year, KATU-TV reported.

Response times for police officers also doubled, and it took police nearly 15 minutes to reach the crime scene in July, compared to less than seven minutes last year, the outlet said.

Police Chief Chuck Lovell said he called the numbers "unacceptable," and said he transferred detectives from a "diminished patrol" unit to help handle the influx of homicides: 15 shooting or stabbing deaths in July. .

Lovell said he believes the dissolution of the department's Gang Control Team team was in part responsible for the increase in violence.

The unit was dismantled after a city audit found that the squad disproportionately attacked black people. The audit said that in 2018, 59 percent of residents who participated in the unit were black, compared to 24 percent of white residents.

Recent protests in the wake of George Floyd's death from police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis have increased calls for the removal of funds from police departments across the country, including Portland.

But Portland city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who lobbied for the dissolution of the gang unit, said she did not believe the move was behind the recent increase in violence.

"I don't think it's a personnel problem, and no matter how often they say they are overworked and underpaid, the reality is that the Portland police have long decided what to investigate and what not to investigate," Hardesty said. said.