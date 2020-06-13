"Portrait of Humanity" preselects the best 200 photos

Gemma Padley is a writer and photo editor. The following is an edited excerpt from the book "Portrait of Humanity Vol. 2", published by Hoxton Mini Press. The book brings together 200 preselected images for this year's Portrait of Humanity award, an annual award given by 1854 Media. All opinions expressed in this article belong to the author.

Whether we are taking the photo, being photographed or looking at an image, photography invites us to pause and think about what makes us human, to celebrate our differences and to remember that, after all, we are not so different. Looking through the images in the new book "Portrait of Humanity Vol. 2", it is encouraging to see so many examples of the best of humanity captured through photography. ever changing lens.

The images in this collection take us on a journey through life in the 21st century where we experience the full range of human emotions and experiences. There are displays of courage, love, tenderness, defiance, camaraderie, and strength; There is eccentricity, play, loss, company, despair, laughter, faith, hope and new life. Each image is like a portal to a world where, for a brief moment, we connect with the person or people represented and share something of their experience in a very visceral and intimate way.

"Ebola Survivor Celina Kamanda" by Simon Davis Magazine Wharf, Freetown, Sierra Leone. Credit: SIMON DAVIS / DFID

And what sobering experiences are they. Celina lost her family to Ebola and wants to become a doctor so that she can help others. The disease has not intimidated her, but meets our challenging gaze amidst the dilapidated surroundings of Magazine Wharf, one of the largest slums in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown.

Elsewhere, Grace has chosen to use alternative therapies to treat her tumor and, like her name, is the epitome of humility and dignity while submerged in water. Carol Anne Mayer survived a house fire and has rebuilt her life; now he voluntarily advises burning victims. These women, like many others in the book, have overcome or are facing great challenges, but refuse to be beaten. Its remarkable endurance is deeply humiliating.

"The family at the end of the world" by Michael O. Snyder Svalbard, Norway Credit: Michael O. Snyder

There are people who adapt boldly to a changing world or who continue despite the fact that their way of life is increasingly threatened. That is shown by a girl whose family lives in the remote Arctic Archipelago of Svalbard, where the signs of a climate emergency are fast and deep: the waters are warming, the sea ice is melting. Beneath a threatening sky, play on a trampoline like any child plays anywhere in the world.

Others have found great comfort through photography, such as the mother who took photos to face the challenges of caring for her father and young son, or the photographer who started a portrait project with her mother who is depressed. .

"Swimmers" by Attilio Fiumarella Birmingham, UK Credit: Attilio Fiumarella

And there are those who unite for what they believe in and make a difference: Birmingham swimmers literally stand side by side to protest against the closure of their local pool, or performance artist-activists in Extinction's "Spring Uprising" Rebellion in 2019 that uses art to face the seminal theme of our time in front.

Hope and courage can be found in abundance in these portraits, from Pakistan to Tanzania, from Bolivia to Greenland. In times of extreme crisis, art becomes more vital, more necessary, more urgent than ever.

Portrait of humanity It is an annual award organized by 1854 Media. the companion book It is published by Hoxton Mini Press.