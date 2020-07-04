Portugal criticizes the UK's decision to remove it from the quarantine list as & # 39; absurd & # 39;

(CNN) – The Portuguese government denounced the British government's decision not to lift quarantine for people traveling from the Portuguese mainland as "absurd" and "pointless", saying the UK has seven times as many cases of coronavirus as it does .

Augusto Santos Silva, the country's foreign minister, said Portugal was "very disappointed" at having been excluded from a list of countries from which travelers will be exempt from spending two isolated weeks after arriving in England.

The exemption list, which was published by the UK government on Friday and will take effect on July 10, includes 59 states and 14 British overseas territories.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 on Friday, Santos Silva said: "We are very disappointed with this decision by the British authorities. We believe it is absurd and unfair. It is quite absurd."

"The UK has seven times as many Covid-19 related cases as Portugal, so we believe this is not the way allies and friends are treated," he added.

While acknowledging that Portugal has experienced some "specific outbreaks" of Covid-19 in Lisbon, the minister noted that popular destinations among British tourists, such as the Algarve, were not coronavirus hot spots.

António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, also said that the Algarve was a safe place to spend a vacation this summer.

in a cheep released on Friday, Costa included a chart comparing the number of Covid-19 cases in the UK unfavorably with those in the Algarve, adding the words: "You can have a safe Algarve holiday."

Health authorities in Portugal have so far recorded 1,587 deaths from coronavirus in all settings. According to Johns Hopkins University, 44,216 people have died from the virus in the UK.

According to UK government data, around 2.5 million Britons traveled to Portugal last year.

