Portugal Masters Live Stream Reddit: Watch ULPGA Golf 2020 Online Free 4K

After the bogey fest that was Valderrama, the European Tour moves on to Vilamoura. But starting with V is about the only similarity between the two venues. So who’s going to enjoy the Dom Pedro Victoria course the most? Here’s everything you need to know about the Portugal Masters.

Venue: Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

Date: September 10-13, 2020

Course stats: Par 71; 7,191 yards

Course summary: The Arnold Palmer designed Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course is an exposed and expansive track, with wide undulating fairways and larger than average greens. This course is a favourite for pros who regularly shoot low scores, including when Oliver Fisher posted a European Tour record round of 59 here in 2018. This is a putters paradise that will be a very different test from last week at Valderrama.

Purse: £1.5 million

Defending champion: Steven Brown (-17)

Portugal Masters TV coverage

Thursday: Sky Sports Golf from 11am and Sky Sports Main Event from 2pm

Friday: Sky Sports Golf from 11am and Sky Sports Main Event from 2pm

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf (Red Button) from 1.30pm and Sky Sports Golf from 4pm

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf from 1.30pm

Portugal Masters betting: Each-way tips

Chris Paisley (40/1 with bet365) has some of the best recent form around this track, reading 5-12-5, and based on his statistics this season it is not hard to see why. Paisley currently ranks 17th for SG: Putting and 3rd for Putts-Per-Round. A third place at the Hero Open is also encouraging and was his second top-10 finish of the season. As one of the best putters on tour, he clearly represents great each-way value on a course that certainly suits his game.

Sebastian Soderberg (60/1) had a brilliant end to his UK Swing events, finishing T5 and 10th at Celtic Manor in consecutive weeks. Despite a missed cut at Valderrama, I am prepared to chance Soderberg this week on a course where he finished 7th in 2017. As a strong putter, ranking 23rd on tour for Putts-Per-Round, he will certainly handle the test and could represent great each-way value if he produces a similar performance to those at Celtic Manor.

Johannes Veerman (70/1) has had a great season, with three top-10 finishes in 11 events. A T10 finish at Valderrama last week is very impressive, especially considering how difficult the course played. That in itself is cause for optimism this week. Veerman is also having a great year with the flatstick, ranking 4th in SG:Putting – promising on a course that often throws up low scores. A similar performance to last week in Spain could see Veerman go close to picking up his first European Tour victory. At a huge price he is worth an each-way bet.

Portugal Masters betting: The long shot

Alex Bjork (75/1) arrives in Portugal after a mixed run of form since the restart of tour golf. Despite making four out of the last five cuts, he has lacked the consistency over four rounds to challenge. Despite the dip in form, a 3rd place finish at the Hero Open is encouraging and clearly demonstrates his quality. A real strength of Bjork’s game is his putting, ranking 6th for SG: Putting on tour. That will be a great advantage here, if he can find the putting surface and give himself opportunities. At 75/1 I think Bjork is overpriced, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him add another European Tour Victory to his CV this week.

Portugal Masters betting: Top tip

Benjamin Hebert (33/1) went very close when tipped as an each-way bet for us at the UK Championship recently. Despite a missed cut at a tricky Valderrama last week, I am backing the Frenchman to go close again here. With clear favourite Tommy Fleetwood joining the party this week, I have been tempted to look for value further down the favourites market. Hebert has a very consistent game, hitting long and accurate tee shots that set up great angles to approach the green. Eight cuts made in 11 starts this season further highlights his consistency and, at nearly 7 times the price of favourite Fleetwood, he is my choice to challenge this week.

