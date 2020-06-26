Portuguese diplomat award for saving Holocaust refugees has message for today (Opinion)

Some were fortunate enough to arrive at the Portuguese consulate in Bordeaux, where the consul general, Aristides de Sousa Mendes, was granting life-saving transit visas to Portugal, in contravention of his government's orders.

His actions and legacy carry an important moral message for our times, as racism and anti-immigration rhetoric are still very present throughout the world.

Under dictator António de Oliveira Salazar, Portugal would only allow visa holders to other countries to temporarily stay in Portugal. Although Portugal had allowed fairly free entry before the war, the imposition of new restrictions, a document known as "Circular 14", issued on November 11, 1939, specifically excluded Jews and other refugees.

What motivated the Portuguese Consul to deliberately ignore that policy, jeopardize his career, and grant visas to countless refugees gathered in crowds outside the consulate?

Sousa Mendes had struck up a friendship with a rabbi, Chaim Kruger, a refugee from Belgium. The consul offered the rabbi and his immediate family refuge in the consulate and a safe passage to Portugal. The rabbi refused, saying that he could not abandon the thousands of other Jewish refugees in Bordeaux. Sousa Mendes, faced with a serious moral dilemma, retired to her bed for three days. When he came out, he was determined to help the refugees.

Starting June 17, 1940, working day and night, and mobilizing his children and volunteer staff among the refugees, he signed thousands (no one knows the exact number) of visas, a document that saves lives. He then went to nearby Bayonne, also under his jurisdiction, to issue many more visas. Those who could not afford them received them free of charge.

It is "perhaps the single largest single-person rescue action during the Holocaust," says Israeli Holocaust historian Professor Yehuda Bauer.

The news soon reached Salazar about the diplomat's violation of the instructions. On June 24, he ordered Sousa Mendes to stop issuing visas and return to Lisbon. But even on the way home, he stopped in Hendaye, near the Spanish border, where he signed visas and passports for more refugees.

When he returned to Lisbon, he was stripped of his diplomatic position and denied his pension. Her 15 children were blacklisted for employment in the public sector. Only with the help of a Jewish welfare group were they able to survive.

Sousa Mendes died in 1954 in the dark, a poor and dishonored man in Portugal. He explained his actions: "If thousands of Jews suffer because of a Christian (Hitler), surely a Christian can suffer for so many Jews."

It was thanks to the testimony of survivors, including members of the Rothschild family, art dealer Paul Rosenberg, and numerous academics and artists, that Sousa Mendes began to receive credit for her valiant actions.

In 1966, Israel honored him as Righteous Among the Nations, an award reserved for those who risked their lives saving Jews during the Holocaust.

In 1986, the United States Congress recognized his heroism. Only after the end of the Portuguese dictatorship did he finally achieve redemption in his own country. In 1987, the government posthumously awarded him the prestigious Order of Freedom medal.

The following year, the charges were dismissed against him and he was readmitted to the diplomatic corps.

In 1995, then Portuguese President Mário Soares declared Sousa Mendes as "Portugal's greatest hero of the 20th century".

The decision made by the Portuguese parliament this month was the initiative of a legislator, Joacine Katar Moreira, an advocate of immigration reform, who was born in Guinea Bissau, a former Portuguese colony.

The Sousa Mendes monument in the National Pantheon, where some of the country's most notable and revered figures are buried, is an appropriate recognition of their heroic actions.

Sousa Mendes' story raises the question why many other diplomats did not come to the point of raising awareness about the race. Sadly, few American diplomats defied their own government's restrictive immigration policy to provide desperate refugees with a step toward freedom rather than what for many was a one-way trip to Auschwitz.

Sousa Mendes' actions carry an important lesson for today. In a world where racism is all too common and cruel anti-immigration policies are applied against refugees, the actions of an individual, willing to risk his or her career or more to save innocent people or face injustice at any cost, is A powerful message.