Positive tests force Nuggets to close practice facilities

The Denver Nuggets say they closed their facilities after two members of the team's travel group tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. A third tested positive this week.

All three are asymptomatic, the Nuggets said Tuesday, confirming a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 35-member traveling party includes players, coaches and staff.

Also Tuesday, Pelicans general manager David Griffin said three New Orleans players have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be isolated until tests show they can return to team activities without infecting others.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

It's unclear whether the Nuggets will reopen their practice facilities before the team flies to Orlando on July 7 to resume the season that was halted in mid-March due to the virus, which has killed more than 128,000 people in the United States. .

The 22 teams that will restart the season on July 30 returned to their practice facilities last week and the players, coaches and staff have been undergoing continuous testing as they prepare to resume the season.

A week ago, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic, one of four players with an average of 20 points and 10 rebounds, tested positive for the virus in Serbia. ,

Nuggets coach Michael Malone recently revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies and said he believes he had the virus in March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When the season resumes on July 30 at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, the Nuggets will start with a record of 43-22, placing them 1 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers in second place and 1 1/2 games ahead of fourth -place Utah in the Western Conference playoff race.

In New Orleans, Griffin declined to identify the players who tested positive for the virus, citing medical privacy laws.

The positive tests occurred on June 23, the first day that all members of the Pelicans were evaluated as part of the NBA's plan to restart the season. Griffin said that no Pelicans player has tested positive since then.