Possible Biden VP Election Dodges Question on Taking Down Statues of George Washington

Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, is among the list of political figures rumored to be considered by fellow presidential Democratic candidate Joe Biden, but declined when asked about a sensitive issue that has been at the front of political discourse.

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, Duckworth was asked about recent calls to remove monuments commemorating American founding fathers like Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson because they owned slaves.

Rather than answering directly, Duckworth first changed the subject, then made inaccurate references to President Trump's speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday night.

TRUMP, IN THE ADDRESS FIERY MOUNT RUSHMORE, CLAIMS THE GROWTH OF FASCISM & # 39; FAR AWAY & # 39 ;, & # 39; CALLS THE AMERICANS TO GET UP

"Well, let me tell you that we should start by having a national dialogue about it at some point, but right now we are in the midst of a global pandemic … and one of the countries that opposes us, Russia, has put" A reward by the heads of the American troops, "he said." What really struck me about the President's speech at Mount Rushmore was that he spent more time worrying about honoring the dead Confederates than the lives of 130,000 Americans who lost. their lives to COVID-19 or warning Russia of the reward they are putting on the heads of the Americans. "

At no point in Trump's speech did he show respect or even mention the Confederacy or its leaders. In fact, the only times he referred to the Civil War was in the context of the Union victory and in honor of President Abraham Lincoln. He also celebrated the memories of Washington and Jefferson, noting, as CNN's Dana Bash did, that there are those who seek to remove the monuments to their memories.

After Duckworth made another allusion to the Confederacy by accusing Trump of honoring "dead traitors," Bash noted that Washington is not a traitor and that there are people who want to take statues from him.

"Is that a good idea?" Bash asked.

Duckworth did not respond again, but said she was willing to listen to those who want to tear down the statues of the first president.

"I think we should listen to everyone," he said. "I think we should listen to the discussion there."