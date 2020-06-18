Possible burned cross found in front yard of 17-year-old activist's home after he organized protests

Travon Brown of Marion, Virginia, helped New Panthers – a BLM movement group – Organize a protest against racism on Saturday.
The next morning, Brown was away from home when his mother texted him asking if he was okay. Someone had burned a cross in his front yard, he said.
"My mother said she walked to the store and not even 15 minutes after her return, someone had stopped and burned a cross," Brown told CNN.
Witnesses saw an intense fire coming from a barrel in Brown's front yard early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Marion Police Department. When the officers extinguished the fire, they found "wood that appeared to be shaped like a cross," according to the press release.
Police say they are investigating the incident with the help of the Smyth County Sheriff's Department and the FBI.
"The Town of Marion Police Department is absolutely committed to ensuring that people of color in our community are safe," Marion Police Chief John Clair said in a statement. "Our department, along with the Smyth County Sheriff's Office and federal authorities, will conduct a full and thorough investigation."
The FBI confirmed to CNN that they are working with the police, but declined to provide further details, citing an open investigation.
New to activism
Brown attended his first Black Lives Matter protests in nearby Johnson City, Tennessee, in early June. After protesting for six consecutive days, and inspired by the activism he saw, Brown decided to organize a march in Marion.
"I started protesting because I want laws, legislation and regulations to ensure that POC does not have to deal with discrimination against the people who are here to protect and defend us," said Brown. "From the school system to fast food restaurants and some police officers, racism exists here."
Brown doesn't know who would burn a cross in his family's backyard, but experience has not deterred him from activism.
"The person who put this cross in my yard has made me stronger!" he told CNN. "It has made me want to go harder for my community."