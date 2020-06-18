Possible burned cross found in front yard of 17-year-old activist's home after he organized protests





Travon Brown of Marion, Virginia, helped New Panthers – a BLM movement group – Organize a protest against racism on Saturday.

The next morning, Brown was away from home when his mother texted him asking if he was okay. Someone had burned a cross in his front yard, he said.

"My mother said she walked to the store and not even 15 minutes after her return, someone had stopped and burned a cross," Brown told CNN.

Witnesses saw an intense fire coming from a barrel in Brown's front yard early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Marion Police Department. When the officers extinguished the fire, they found "wood that appeared to be shaped like a cross," according to the press release.