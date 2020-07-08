Possible severe weather in the Midwest as wildfire threat brews in the West

Another hot day in the nation's midsection on Wednesday will fuel the threat of severe weather.

Strong to severe storms will be possible throughout the day along with a cold front moving through the Midwest.

Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible, along with the risk of flash floods where pockets of heavy rain accumulate.

NEW YORK CITY MEETS AWESOME STORM LIGHTS, NORTHEAST FLASH FLOODING IN MIDDLE STORM WEEK

The greatest risk for severe weather is from parts of Kansas through Nebraska to northwest Iowa, Minnesota, and northern Wisconsin.

Before the cold front that fuels storms, temperatures are warm with humidity, allowing heat rates (feel) to rise in the range of 90-100 degrees.

Heat warnings are in effect throughout the Midwest and Great Lakes on Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop several degrees on Thursday, especially throughout the Midwest.

HOT WEATHER CAUSING DEZES OF ROADS TO BUCKLE IN ILLINOIS, WISCONSIN

This system that fuels severe storms will move to the Great Lakes on Thursday.

In terms of other rainfall on Wednesday, a stagnant front coupled with a low pressure area will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms that will spread from Texas to the southeast.

Wildfire Threat Continues in the West

Fire danger remains high Wednesday in parts of the Inland West and the Rocky Mountains with windy conditions and low humidity.

Red flag warnings are in effect for parts of Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.