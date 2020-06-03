Possible suspect identified in Madeleine McCann's case

Scotland Yard is investigating a 43-year-old man German man in connection with the case of Madeleine McCann, who disappeared at the age of 3 while on vacation with her parents at a Portuguese resort in May 2007.

The suspect is believed to have traveled through Portugal in a motorhome and authorities believe he was in the area where he disappeared, according to BBC News.

The suspect also reportedly owns another vehicle, a Jaguar, which he transferred to another name the day after McCann's disappearance.

"Someone out there knows a lot more than they are letting on," Chief Detective Inspector Mark Cranwell said on German television on Wednesday. "Some people will meet the man we are describing today … you may know some of the things he has done."

German investigators are classifying the case as a "murder investigation", meanwhile, but are not naming the suspect. The BBC also reported that the suspect had been in jail for an "unrelated matter" and had past criminal convictions.

McCann was the subject of a Netflix documentary last year it had experts and key figures from the case, according to The Sun.

Jim Gamble, the chief child protection police officer during McCann's first investigation, said: “I absolutely believe that in my life we ​​will know what happened to Madeleine McCann. There are high hopes for technological advances. Year after year the DNA is improving. Year after year, other techniques, including facial recognition, are improving. "

He added: "Year after year, other techniques, including facial recognition, are getting better. And as we use that technology to review and revise what we captured in the past, there is a good chance that something we already know will get in place. "