Post apocalypse scene credits were supposed to set Gambit

X-Men: Days of Future Past It was an ambitious and successful hybrid that managed to act as a sequel to both the original trilogy and the rebooted timeline at the same time, but it would be fair to say that the main installments of the mutant franchise never managed to reach those heights again. While it wasn't a disaster on the same scale as Dark fenix, Apocalypse However, it was a major disappointment that wasted one of the most iconic villains in comic book history and wasted the goodwill of a large audience in the process.

It even featured a post-credits scene that went absolutely nowhere, as the mysterious Essex Corp turned up to retrieve a DNA sample from the Arma X installation. Of course, this was to lead to the long-awaited action debut in alive of Mr. Sinister, a character that fans had wanted to see in movies for a long time, but by then Dark fenix went into production, the idea had been completely abandoned.

It turns out that this may have had a lot to do with Channing Tatum's proposal. Gambit, who spent years mired in development hell and passed through various directors before being left with nothing once Disney had completed its acquisition of Fox. At a recent surveillance party, Simon Kinberg confirmed that Apocalypse The stinger was originally to be paid for in Ragin Cajun's solo debut where Essex Corp and Mr. Sinister would act as the main antagonists.

"We had a provocation at the end of Apocalypse. Essex Corp is something you see on a label at the end of Apocalypse. We'd talked about doing something with it, and I'm not going to go into detail as it is no longer a 20th Century Fox property, and is now part of the MCU. I have no idea what the plan is. But Mr. Sinister was going to be part of the Gambit movie starring Channing Tatum. "

It seems incredibly unlikely that the original incarnation of Gambit It will always be resurrected at Marvel Studios, with new X-Men owners willing to distance themselves from what came before, but Kinberg still believes he could still see the light of day.

“All the Fox movies are being evaluated. I love the idea of ​​Channing playing Gambit. I think we have a great script and I think it's a role he was born for. He's a character that I grew up loving, and I know fans love. So I suspect, I hope it happens. There will be a lot of mixing and fusion now and I totally agree and excited to see. "

Since we already saw twelve X Men Fox movies, which ultimately ended in disaster with Kinberg's Dark fenix bombing heavily, the chances of Marvel Studios retaining Tatum's services and dragging Gambit Outside of development, hell seems to be very scarce, and that is being generous.