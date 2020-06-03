Post handicapper gives his best picks for Belmont Day 1

Move over Assiniboia Downs and Fonner Park. Belmont is back. Although we are not directly responsible for the irreparable damage those minor league tracks caused in our racing section, we will try to make up for lost time by adding a daily Belmont play of the day.

Race 3: Fully hoping that 2-year-old Fauci will socially walk away from the field while making his career debut for coach Wesley Ward. $ 20 to win.

Race 10: Our Stormin Norman, who was a close third party in Aqueduct, offers reasonable value in the night drink. $ 5 to win and box at exact $ 5 with In The Loop.