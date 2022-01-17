Potato Dreams of America is a surprisingly funny creation. The movie is an upcoming autobiographical dark comedy. The film’s story has been written and directed by Wes Hurley. Wes Hurley’s film, “Potato Dreams of America,” tells the true-life tale of his childhood in which he was forced into living heterosexual life by his ultra-conservative Russian family while struggling with his own sexuality. Potato Dreams of America has a very different storyline. To know what the upcoming is about, stay tuned.

What is Potato Dreams of America about?

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Struggling to survive in the USSR during the turbulent years of Perestroika, Lena and her gay son, Potato, escape into the fantasy world of pirated American movies, but soon the movies are not enough and Elena decides to become a mail-order bride and discover America for herself. Soon after Lena marries a much older and very eccentric John, the mother and son find that they’re in for a lot of surprises. Closely based on the writer-director Wes Hurley’s childhood, Potato Dreams of America is one of those stories that prove that real life is often much stranger than fiction. “

The official website of the movie writes, “The unlikely autobiographical fantasia uses magical realism and plenty of humour to tell Hurley’s life story through the whimsical filter of childhood memory and wonder. The film is a darkly comic ode to mothers, immigrants, and dreamers everywhere.”

When is the movie coming?

The movie Potato Dreams of America has premiered on 16 March 2021. If you have not watched the movie, go check it out!

Who are in the cast of Potato Dreams of America?

The film’s cast includes Lea DeLaria as Tamara. Dan Lauria as John. Jonathan Bennett, Marya Sea Kaminski, Sera Barbieri, Tyler Bocock are a few others. Hersh Powers, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Cynthia Lauren Tewes, Lady Rizo, James Grixoni, and Alycia Delmore.

What is the cast saying about Potato Dreams of America?

Wes Hurley writer and director say, “I’m honoured to have made Potato Dreams of America with this amazing cast. They are all so talented and I am excited for the world to see what they brought to my story.” Jonathan Bennett said, “This is a hilarious and heartfelt film that I am proud to be a part of. The cast and crew were amazing to work with and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.” Lea DeLaria said, “I had so much fun making this movie! It was great working with such an incredible cast and director. The script was hilarious and the story is warm and charming. You don’t want to miss it!”

Dan Lauria said, “Potato Dreams of America is a great project with a terrific cast led by the very funny Lea DeLaria. This one is sure to please audiences everywhere.” Sophia Mitri Schloss said, “I am so excited for everyone to see Potato Dreams of America. It was an amazing experience working on this project with such a talented cast and crew. The story is funny, charming, and heartwarming – I know audiences are going to love it!” The cast and crew of Potato Dreams of America are excited to share the film with audiences around the world. The movie is funny, charming, and heartwarming – a must-see for all fans of independent cinema. Don’t miss it!

Critics’ response to Potato Dreams of America?

So far, the response to Potato Dreams of America has been overwhelmingly positive. Critics have praised the film’s humour and heartwarming story. If you’re a fan of independent cinema, don’t miss this one! The well-known website IMDb has given a rating of 6.9 out of 100. Rotten Tomatoes gave a rating of 82% based on 22 reviews. All in all the movie is worth watching. If you have not watched it, watch it once.