Powell Calls Republican Lawmakers For Having "Nothing To Say" About Trump's Response To George Floyd Protests

"While we are seeing (Trump), we need to see our Congress," Powell told CNN's Jake Tapper about "State of the Union." "I watched the senators address the camera the other day after it all exploded, and reporters said, 'What do you have to say, what do you have to say?'

"They had nothing to say. They would not react," added Powell, a retired general who served under President George W. Bush.

"We are not a country of just the President. We have a Congress. We have a Supreme Court. But above all, we have the people of the United States, those who vote, those who vote for it and those who vote for it."

Powell's remarks represent the president's latest reprimand by a former top Republican official. Last week, after several days of a Trump approach to the riots, his former defense secretary, James Mattis, issued a statement on the threat of Trump's threat to use the military to quell the protests.