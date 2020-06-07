Powell Calls Republican Lawmakers For Having "Nothing To Say" About Trump's Response To George Floyd Protests

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


"While we are seeing (Trump), we need to see our Congress," Powell told CNN's Jake Tapper about "State of the Union." "I watched the senators address the camera the other day after it all exploded, and reporters said, 'What do you have to say, what do you have to say?'

"They had nothing to say. They would not react," added Powell, a retired general who served under President George W. Bush.

"We are not a country of just the President. We have a Congress. We have a Supreme Court. But above all, we have the people of the United States, those who vote, those who vote for it and those who vote for it."

Colin Powell: Trump has & # 39; moved away & # 39; # 39; of the constitution
Powell's remarks represent the president's latest reprimand by a former top Republican official. Last week, after several days of a Trump approach to the riots, his former defense secretary, James Mattis, issued a statement on the threat of Trump's threat to use the military to quell the protests.
Following Mattis' statement, only one Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, said they agreed with Mattis's sentiments. Other Republican senators were silent when asked by reporters about the remarks by the former defense secretary, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was silent when asked twice about Mattis's criticism.
Colin Powell says he will vote for Joe Biden for president

Some senators defended Trump last week or maintained that they did not want to get involved in the dispute. The reaction reflects how many top Republicans on Capitol Hill have calculated that their fortune in the 2020 election is largely based on Trump's performance at the ballot box, and a disorderly and endless war with a president with a finger on Twitter could be fruitless. . and damaging effort.

CNN's Manu Raju and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here