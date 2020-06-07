Powell Calls Republican Lawmakers For Having "Nothing To Say" About Trump's Response To George Floyd Protests

"While we are seeing (Trump), we need to see our Congress," Powell told CNN's Jake Tapper about "State of the Union." "I watched the senators address the camera the other day after it all exploded, and reporters said, 'What do you have to say, what do you have to say?'
"We are not a country of just the President. We have a Congress. We have a Supreme Court. But above all, we have the people of the United States, those who vote, those who vote for it and those who vote for it."
Some senators defended Trump last week or maintained that they did not want to get involved in the dispute. The reaction reflects how many top Republicans on Capitol Hill have calculated that their fortune in the 2020 election is largely based on Trump's performance at the ballot box, and a disorderly and endless war with a president with a finger on Twitter could be fruitless. . and damaging effort.